Think of the many invitations you receive—party invites, junk mail offering special deals, and the many events around town that you may or may not fit in at. What types of stories might ensue if you accepted every invitation that you receive?
Creative Writing Prompt: The Invitation
Write a scene or story that includes a character receiving an invitation, or showing up to an event that they were invited to. What was the invitation for? What ensues after the invitation is accepted? Does the character feel like a fish out of water when they attend the event?
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
“MARTHA!!” I was in a total panic as I hobbled in the front door.
“What is it, Harry? You look like you’ve seen…”
“An invitation, Martha! Sticking outside of Jim’s mailbox next door!” She better not say it’s not my business.
“Harry! That’s not your…”
“YES IT IS! Anything sticking out of someone’s mailbox is public property! And get this…it’s an invitation to a 60th Anniversary surprise party!”
Martha didn’t seem impressed. “Really? Whose?”
“OURS!! Rosie is making a party for us at her house next Monday night!” Martha turned pale.
“Let’s skip it.”
“Skip it? Martha! We’re the guests of honor! We gotta go!”
“Let’s skip it.”
“MARTHA!”
“Really, Harry. I…I don’t like surprises, you know that! We’re gonna walk in, everyone will scream, and there goes my heart!”
“So take a pill right before on her porch! Martha, we must be there!”
Long sigh. “Harry, please. Can’t we just celebrate by ourselves? We’ll probably be made to look at tons of old photo albums and forced to listen to silly bygone stories…I need my sleep, Harry.”
“It starts at 7:30, Martha! You’ll get to bed by…”
“Midnight if I’m lucky.”
Maybe she had a point. “Ok, we’ll skip it, Martha. But you’ll have to answer to it!”
It was a long tense week. When Rosie called on us on Monday morning to visit her that evening, Martha said she just wanted to stay at home. Rosie was alarmed, and the more she pushed for us to come, the more Martha pushed back. She admitted to feeling a mixture of guilt and relief.
I needed some air. “Martha, I’m running some errands! Be back soon!” I bought some items at the market, then decided I needed to make amends.
Ten minutes later, I knocked on Rosie’s door. “OH, MY!” she said startled. “What are you doing here?”
“Rosie…I, well, we know about the party. We’re so sorry…your mother hates surprises and she felt bad, but…”
Rosie began to laugh. “Oh, no.”
“What happened?”
“Well, I sort of…maybe…kind of… sent everyone to your house. Mom’s getting a surprise after all.” She couldn’t help but laugh more. I gasped.
“I can’t go home. I can’t look.”
“Sorry, dad. Happy anniversary.” Rosie was in stitches.
And soon, so was I.