Think of the many invitations you receive—party invites, junk mail offering special deals, and the many events around town that you may or may not fit in at. What types of stories might ensue if you accepted every invitation that you receive?

Creative Writing Prompt: The Invitation

Write a scene or story that includes a character receiving an invitation, or showing up to an event that they were invited to. What was the invitation for? What ensues after the invitation is accepted? Does the character feel like a fish out of water when they attend the event?

