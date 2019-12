Growing up, I really loved the children’s book Morris’ Disappearing Bag by Rosemary Wells, in which Morris gets a strange gift: an invisible bag that renders him unseeable if he climbs into it. All his siblings want to disappear too. This week’s prompt will take a hint from Rosemary Wells.

Creative Writing Prompt: The Gift

Write a scene or story in which a character receives an unusual gift.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.