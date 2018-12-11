While this writing prompt is a great idea-generator for any age group, it’s adapted from the exercises in the online courses Writing the Picture Book and Writing the Middle Grade Book as a strategy for coming up with concepts and stories for children and middle grade readers.

Writing Prompt: Reminiscence

Choose an incident from your childhood that has made a lasting impression on your life: perhaps a memorable incident with your best friend or your confused feelings on the fi rst day in a new school. Write a scene or story based on this incident. Do not write the story as you remember it, however. Rather, recreate the story for fiction—changing the looks, gender, personality and circumstances of the people involved.

Post your response in the comments in 500 words or fewer.

