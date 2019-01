Note: I’ve shamelessly borrowed this concept from elsewhere around the internet (Reddit and Twitter mostly), where I’ve seen this question posed in different ways.

Writing Prompt: Oh, Heck

Finding the underworld rather crowded, Satan has instructed his incompetent younger brother Stan to open a milder version of Hell, known as Heck, for low-grade sinners. How does one end up there, and what sort of punishments does Stan devise?

