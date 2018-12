Writing Prompt: Not Quite Dickensian

Writing as yourself or a character, tell the following tale:

A ghost appears before you one night and tells you to expect a visitation by three spirits who will each transport you to significant moments from the past, present and future. However, you soon discover that the three spirits aren’t quite like the ones who visited Ebenezer Scrooge…

Post your response in the comments in 500 words or fewer.

