Here’s a quick way to establish the basics of a character and the conflicts they might face—based on a game I played at recess in middle school.

Creative Writing Prompt: M.A.S.H. Your Characters

Create a game of M.A.S.H. for a character of your creation. Next, write a scene in their life story based on the result of the M.A.S.H. game.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.