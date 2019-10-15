Imagine if you were a child sent to the summer camp in Friday the 13th or any of the many horror films that used or made fun of the scary summer camp trope. What kind of letter might you write home to your parents?

Creative Writing Prompt: Letters From Summer Camp

Imagine your character is a child or camp counselor at a summer camp that is the setting of a horror-comedy movie. Write a letter home to family or friends from your character’s perspective, telling your family about the strange happenings at camp.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.