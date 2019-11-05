November is less spooky than October, but still a little bone-chilling. Let’s start off the month with this chilling prompt submitted by JosephFazzone. Thanks, Joseph, for the wonderful writing idea!

Creative Writing Prompt: The Lesser of Two Evils

A knock on your door reveals a stranger who hands you their business card, claiming they are The Lesser of Two Evils. Write a scene or story that reveals what happens next.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.