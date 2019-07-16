This week’s writing prompt will do double duty, working on your creative writing skills by reimagining a classic tale and practicing how to sell your story to an agent.

Creative Writing Prompt: It’s My Story and I’ll Pitch if I Want To

Imagine that you are a character from a classic tale pitching your memoir to a literary agent. You know that it will become the next bestseller. Write your query letter, story synopsis, or elevator pitch to the agent.

For example, Luke Skywalker reveals his humble upbringing and how he became a Jedi knight, Snow White retells her near-death experiences and life in the woods, Superman looks back at how he always felt different as a child, as if he were from another planet, etc.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

