Trying to think of a Thanksgiving writing prompt for this week reminded me of my little sister’s list of things she was thankful for that she wrote in preschool: “Barbie, nail polish, and Aunt Suzie.” Aunt Suzie was happy, but everyone else in the family felt snubbed. Aside from the obvious things like family and WiFi, what are some more unexpected things that you are grateful for?

Creative Writing Prompt: I’m Thankful for That

Write a scene or story that includes a character being thankful for something unusual.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.