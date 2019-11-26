Trying to think of a Thanksgiving writing prompt for this week reminded me of my little sister’s list of things she was thankful for that she wrote in preschool: “Barbie, nail polish, and Aunt Suzie.” Aunt Suzie was happy, but everyone else in the family felt snubbed. Aside from the obvious things like family and WiFi, what are some more unexpected things that you are grateful for?
Creative Writing Prompt: I’m Thankful for That
Write a scene or story that includes a character being thankful for something unusual.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
And the real thank ful story:
What is there to be thankful for? All of it, really, but I will take a moment to pontificate about providence. Not a sleepy town in New England, either. The serendipity of well laid plans and convenient happenstance that amount to some spot-on good fortune.
It didn’t start that way. It started with anger and resentment. Yup, good ‘ol fashioned jealousy. My in-laws moved back to PA and settled five minutes from my brother in-law and nearly three hours from my wife and I. Our kids would miss the intimacy of having grandparents show up at their plays, concerts, and sports events.
Such is life.
We spend the holidays on the road because no one would come to us anyway. The in-laws are past the point of extended trips and a night on a couch, too.
But here is where it starts to turn. A headhunter contacted my daughter and set up an interview. The company hired her. The company that is thirty minutes from her grandparents. The very grandparents
I lamented about, now house her until she can get out on her own.
It’s helpful, too. My son is in college just down the road and his grandparents often help with picking him up until we can get down there after work. Unless you’ve schlepped hours from home to get a kid before the dorm closes, you don’t know how big that is.
The kicker (and this is where that providence thing comes into play); I have twin girls. That’s a different story about providence, fortune, and serendipity. In this story, Twin one applies for a job in the neighboring town to Twin two’s employment.
And gets the job.
So, now I have a second daughter living with the previously-but-no-longer distant grandparents. And it is fortuitous indeed. Neither elder is in best health and my girls are good at taking care of things and people and each other.
And their brother is just minutes away. They pass his college on their way to work each day. The work that, while in different towns separated by a river and a bridge might be a traffic-burdened, ten-minute cross-commute.
Yes, they can carpool. From the same house to very nearly the same spot on the map, they can be together adulting and twinning. And being there for their elders who couldn’t be there for them.
So I am thankful my wife is more patient than I, and her vision of family is more encompassing than mine, too.
I couldn’t have drawn up this stage of my life (or my kids’ lives) to look so well-orchestrated if I had been allowed. I haven’t the skill.
Yes, they are apartment shopping. Twin one’s job will cover a significant part of rent and security deposits under certain circumstances for a few months. Again, outside my understanding of the world.
I just live here.
We will celebrate Thanksgiving down there this year. First time for that. I don’t think it will be our last.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Thanksgiving Writing Prompts 11-25-19 #1
Note: I penned this for the first of the five Thanksgiving day writing prompts. I’ll need to get cracking to get another one done, but I’m game. This story contains the leading characters in a short story I’m hoping has enough legs to get noticed somewhere. Time will tell.
Bree sneered, “Nice outfit, Mia. Did swim team practice get out early?”
Mia didn’t care, she’d stopped caring after Ocksca died. It only made the dinner stranger. Ocksca smiled at her, his gaseous and incorporeal state incapable of forming a reply. His smile warmed her, though, and beat Bree’s bitterness.
Their father glared down the length of the obsidian table, willing his children to silence. It worked. Even Mia, who hadn’t spoken and wasn’t, biologically, part of the family bit off a retort, shuffled closer to the table, and sat up straighter.
Their mother cleared her throat, “Now, Mia, why don’t you start. What have you been up to? We don’t see you much anymore.”
Mia shifted awkwardly. Bree mocked the swimsuit, but it wasn’t even that; it was a dance costume. The type of dancing wouldn’t be a pleasant topic of conversation at a family-friendly event. “I’m looking for someone.” Mia raised her eyes and stole a glance at Ocksca. She offered nothing else.
Out of shadow, a voice like stone on stone smashed into the evening meal. “You people make me sick!” Karenna stayed in his corner, covered by shadow and hidden from view. He spat, “This is gluttonous waste and a further taint of the human stain on our Erghenny culture.”
The reproachful look of their father rolled off Karenna like water off a waxed coat. The shadow sneered, “I am going to end this charade!”
He stood, light dancing away from the shadows he hid in. Ocksca looked at him, hurt in his eyes and sadness tugging at his smile. Mia saw it, nobody watched Ocksca like she did. She aspired to be like him in everything she did.
Mia pointed accusingly at the shadow, the implants in her skin warbling in colored waves across the vast exposed areas of her body. “You did it, didn’t you?”
Karenna cringed, and shrank back from her. She pushed back from the table, wrapping her arms around herself and ripping free the two halves of her arc-sword. The blade hummed to life and pulsed in iridescent blue.
“You killed him, you barbarian!”
Ocksca stood now, too, nodding and pointing. Bree lurched to her feet, spilling the chair on her way to intervene. She reached for Mia, “Stop! You are ruining everything! Stop, Mia!”
Mia lowered her arms in front of her and angled the blade toward Karenna, Right hand forward on the hilt and left hand on the rear.
Karenna laughed, “Little pup, you are out of your league. I’ve killed scores like you, I’ve—”
Mia lit her implants. Color washed over her skin in undulating waves of light. It burned at the dark, chasing shadow from the room. Karenna stumbled back as she advanced. When she got close enough for the tip of her sword to touch his coalesced shadow, she ignited her hair. Brilliant yellows and oranges spilled through each follicle and fell like rain in drops of multi-colored light.
Mia smiled, “I’ll dress the turkey?”