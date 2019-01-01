Happy New Year, prompters! Here’s hoping all of your resolutions are met.

Writing Prompt: Hindered Resolutions

Writing as yourself or a character, respond to the following prompt:

You’ve created a list of New Year’s resolutions for the coming, and you’re feeling great about them: They’re helpful, practical, attainable and varied enough in their required time commitments that you’re certain you can knock them all out within the first half of the year. But each time you try to tackle one, something unfortunate seems to get in your way. How do you adapt?

