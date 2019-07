Can you really cook an egg on the sidewalk when it gets hot enough outside? This has me thinking about what else might happen if the temperature climbs high enough …

Creative Writing Prompt: Heat Wave

It keeps getting hotter, and things are also getting weirder. Write a scene or story that describes the strange things happening the hotter it gets. You can be logical, illogical, silly, etc. When temperatures rise, anything goes.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.