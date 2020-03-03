I just finished writing WD’s annual 101 best websites feature, the magazine is celebrating its 100th anniversary all year, and the 100 emoji is pretty cool. Let’s celebrate with a writing prompt based on the number 100.

Writing Prompt: Lucky 100

Write a scene that includes the number 100. For example, a Kindergarten class celebrating their 100th day of school, a centennial celebration, $100 bills, life lessons from a centenarian, etc.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.