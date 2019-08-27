Think about how food has influenced some of your favorite books—such as lembas bread from The Lord of the Rings series, Kya’s obsession with grits in Where the Crawdads Sing, Sam-I-Am’s reluctance to try green eggs and ham, a contest to find a golden ticket inside a Wonka Bar—I’d go on further but I’m making myself hungry.

Creative Writing Prompt: Food for Thought

Write a scene or story that includes food. What type of food is it? How does it taste? Why is the character eating it? Was it prepared a special way or only eaten on special occasions?

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

