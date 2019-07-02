One of my favorite improv comedy exercises is justification, when a performer must attempt to make sense out of whatever nonsense comes out of a scene. Trying to clarify the association between seemingly random choices makes for some good laughs and, often, a unique setup for a story. This week’s writing prompt will ask you to justify why five words are grouped together.
Creative Writing Prompt: Firecracker Justification
Use the five words below, or pick five random words of your own. Write a scene or story that includes all of the words.
- Firecracker
- Sad
- Antacid
- 72
- Courtroom
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
“Hey Carlisle.”
“Yes Denise?”
“I heard some news today from our neighbor.”
“What?”
“Isn’t it sad, that the firecracker – all 72 of them – that was supposed to be for the fourth of July, blew up in that courthouse yesterday, and I had taken the antacid like you said but nothing worked.”
“All of it?”
“Well, of course dear, you know how much I value your input, that’s why I took that blasted antacid even though I said it like a million times, that those stuff don’t work on my crummy stomach. I took all of it, or what was left anyways.”
“No, not that. The firecrackers.”
“Did I stutter?”
“N-no but.”
“No, the courthouse didn’t burn down, if that’s what you’re asking.”
“Oh goodness, that’s a relief.”
“Relief?! You’re worried about the dang place, than the people who were in there? How about the soldiers that live around the neighborhood, who served our country that have PTSD from their tours? Their war experiences? Don’t you think that the sound of those fireworks won’t trigger something in them? Oh those poor souls.”
“Yeah, someone like me.”
“Oh shut it Carlisle. I’ve heard enough of your war stories.”
“All 71 of them?”
“72, if you consider the one with your brother capturing that racoon that’s been terrorizing our back yard for weeks, a “war story”.”
“Hey, that racoon was as sneaky as those talibans that tried to-“
“Enough Carlisle, what did I say?”
“Now you’re making me sad.”
“52 years Carlisle, you know I made you happy.”
“Uh huh, the happiest.”
“Dang right. I’m going to make some tea.”
I didn’t knew where I was going with this, so I used all the 5 words twice in an attempt to remedy this weird dialogue that I brought about.
Wonderful last line, and the whole piece had me laughing 🙂 “Dang right,” indeed. Tea resolves any situation.
I saw the light on the night that I passed by her window
La la la la la la la.
I saw the flickering shadow of love on her blind
La la la.
La la.
Sheeeeeeee was my woman
La de da de dah
As she deceived me I got sad and went out of my mind
Blah……….
My my my Antacid!
La la la la la la la
Why why why Antacid?
La la la la la la la la la
I could see, that girl was no good for me
But I was sad like a slave that no man could free.
…eeeee…..
At break of day when those 72 men drove away I was waiting
La la la.
La la
I crossed the street to her house and she opened the door
La la la.
La la
Sheeeeeee stood there laughing
La la la la la la
I felt the firecracker in my hand and she laughed no more
Blah…..!
My my my Antacid
La la la la la la la
Why why why Antacid?
La la la la la la la
So before they come to break down the courtroom door
Forgive me Antacid I just couldn’t take any more.
(Refrain) Sheeeeee stood there laughing
La la la la la
I felt the knife in my hand and she laughed no more
Forgive me Antacid!
I just couldn’t take any more!
(Yes, Tom Jones is still alive. Hard to kill a legend…)
Oh Hack, you never fail to make me smile with your work.
Yes! My new favorite Tom Jones song. “I felt the firecracker in my hand and she laughed no more” Beautiful melding of prompt and poetry 🙂
Next week, my entire family’s going upstate to Poughkeepsie, to celebrate my grandparent’s 50th anniversary. Now, I don’t mean to be crass, but no one expected my grandaddy to live over the age of 60, so for him to have lived long enough to be 72 years old and celebrate his 50th anniversary, that was a miracle for all of us. You see, my grandaddy was from Springville, Alabama, where his daddy was a coal miner and his mama was a meth head. That’s right. A goddamn meth head. You know what the funny thing is? His daddy didn’t even know his mama was on drugs until my small baby grandaddy was lying in his mama’s arms, and the doctor turned to them and said,’ Mr. and Mrs. Lewis, I want you guys to know that we found traces of methamphetamine in your baby’s system. Were either of you using substances during or before this pregnancy? It’s possible that this might affect the neural development of your child.” Imagine how sad and in shock my great granddaddy must have been when he heard those word. The love of his life, a drug addict. Turned out this entire time, he thought those funny lookin tablets his wife was always taking were antacid pills! Imagine that. My great grandaddy thought that great-gmaw was being paranoid and irritable because of indigestion!
I tell you all this because I don’t want you to judge my grandaddy when I say that at the age of 25, he found himself in a courtroom facing charges of drug possession. You see, his mama never quit the drugs, she just got better at hiding it. Well, it just so happened that one day, in a drugged up state, his mama put the meth tablets into his coat pocket by accident instead of hers. Imagine grandaddy’s surprise when them drug-sniffing dogs started barking at him while he walked past the police station on his way to work!
So, grandaddy got arrested and he had to go to court. But don’t worry, it must have all been fate, because this was where grandaddy met grandmaw. Grandmaw was grandaddy’s public defender. She got this bright orange hair and this gleam in her eye that told everyone she meant business. There weren’t may women lawyers back in the day, but I don’t think there was a single men back then that wasn’t scared to go up against her. She was a real firecracker I tell ya. In three hours, she was able to get everyone in the jury to dismiss the charges against grandaddy. It’s no surprise then, that the night after grandaddy was released from jail, the first person he called up my grandmaw, asking her to grab a drink with him. And now, they’ve been married for fifty long years. Who would have ever thought, that my grandaddy, a coal miner from a broken family, would end up with grandmaw, his public defender? Life sure works in mysterious ways.
82. The Trial
[Follows “81. The Victory”, under “No One Can See Me”. Please click on my name above for a listing of all Darth Barbara chapters and some sample novelized chapters; only 5 chapters to go before the saga is complete!]
It should be said that every civilization—even a sad, dull, primitive, insignificant excuse for a civilization—gets its “firecracker moment”, that time where some genius invents a new, completely useless method of entertaining the masses that catch on like wildfire. On Earth, it was the invention of seedless watermelons. On Puchemdo, it was the discovery that echubopo dung was a terrific and tasty hallucinogen—and, a quick-acting antacid as a side benefit. On Bumved, it was the aborted embryos of ojuvedid, a livestock animal, that, when properly dried, made a long-lasting squeaky toy that delighted infants and adults alike. These critical junctures helped completely redefine the lives of the hegemonic species to a degree and with a speed that a more pedestrian affair—say, the invention of the wheel, or the collapse of the last experiment in democracy—could not.
But nothing came close to the awesome spectacle of a Constitutional Review at the Supreme Court on Hakte Paapka. For the duration of the 72-day Argumentation Stage, which took place during the fallow season, the public was encouraged to express their opinions on the matter at hand through public protests, pilgrimages, and, sometimes, open warfare. None of these things mattered—the three-judge panel decided pretty much what they were going to decide in the first place, and everyone knew this—because that was not the point. The point was that the populace got to have their fun, and have their say, and have a momentary delusion of control over their own destiny.
Barbara was definitely not in control over her own destiny. Whether she was going to be turned over to the Kryzlamei was the topic of the latest Constitutional Crisis, as the question involved three contradictory treaty obligations.
Barbara had simply miscalculated how safe she would be because of this contradiction.
She watched the spectacles on the viewers surrounding her Supplicant’s Cage, itself a specular center of a vast courtroom, while her opponent flitted from one judge to another making a big show of making an impassioned case.
Eventually, the clerk handed Barbara her script.
“I have to do all… that?”
“Yes.”
“I’m too old for this,” Barbara sighed. Nevertheless, she followed the instructions faithfully, including cursing of her cursed ancestors, throwing of herself against the metal doors, and tearing up of sheets and sheets of cellulose, all the while reciting the Paapkese words that were transliterated, but not translated, for her convenience.
About two-thirds through, she noticed that something was amiss. All the actions projected on the viewers had halted.
Her performance was so mesmerizing that the audience had stopped their opinionating to watch her supplication.
Barbara continued on.
The clerk approached her when she concluded with the throwing of herself onto the magnesite bedding. “You are really good at this. Perhaps we should keep you here.”
Barbara glared at her.
“Just kidding. You will be freed when the trial ends in thirty days.”
“Fantastic.”
[OK. Not a Darth Barbara story. Just could not help it…]
If I had taken some antacid after having eaten 72 Firecracker Candies, I would not have puked so much in the courtroom.
In front of my ex, our children, and their smug little trophy stepparent.
Ah, well. It was much more satisfying to throw up all over my ex’s overpaid lawyer than it would have been to win the custody brawl.
Forgot “sad”: substitute for “smug”.
Well done, Jennifer! Loved the continued narrative on Barbara. Keep it up, and I can’t wait to read the next installment.
From the pole position of the Firecracker 400, Rodney popped another handful of antacids. When the MC said, “Gentlemen, start your engines,” Rodney practically shit his pants. The number 72 Chevrolet roared to life and the Atlanta air thrummed with internally combusted vigor. From the drop of the green flag to the frantic waving of the checkered flag, Rodney had the race of his life. In victory lane, he wallowed with the champagne popping revelers and gave interview after interview with members of the press.
From a seat amongst the crowd too far from the track to be noticed, Rodney’s wife watched, a sad glint in her eye. She held the courtroom papers, including the divorce settlement decree Rodney had signed just yesterday. The divorce would be final tomorrow. Perfect timing as the victory check would be dated today.
By damn, this is as close to genius as I’ll ever come. Around 100 words, you have woven an entire life. Whew!
I agree with Kerry, this is was as good as it gets. I just love the line “The number 72 Chevrolet roared to life and the Atlanta air thrummed with internally combusted vigor.” Great work!
Short, and to the point. Loved every second of it. Great work! The line Pete pulled out is one of my favorites: “the Atlanta air thrummed with internally combusted vigor” is absolutely wonderful.
When Wheezer found himself downing an entire bottle of 72 antacids, he knew he’d reached a breaking point. He counted as he chewed. There were exactly 72 tablets left and he munched through them like they were candy, his mind numb to all but the counting. 67…chew, chew…68…chew, chew…
Then he heard it again. That horribly loud bang that made his brain feel like it was a lump of steel banging against his fragile skull. 70…chew, chew…chew faster…
His stomach was in knots. When he ran out of antacid tablets, he reached for his fidget toy. It was worn almost away in his favorite spot. The one near his left thumb, which was twitching madly just now.
Blam! Steel against skull, thumb twitching, stomach twisting. He realized that this really was his fault, but it couldn’t be helped now. Too late, he muttered to himself, more inside that steel brain than to his vacant audience. He started rocking back and forth. Just then, an older man appeared and sat on the bench next to Wheezer.
Observing Wheezer’s stereotypical behavior storm and the bottle of spent antacids on the floor at Wheezer’s feet, the man spoke softly. “Are you okay?”
Wheezer stopped muttering and rocking and cast a slow look at the man, whispering. “You can see me?!”
A wide smile spread slowly across the stranger’s face and his belly erupted in laughter. At least, that’s how it seemed to Wheezer. The laugh came bursting out of the man’s belly. Maybe it jiggled his vocal chords on the way out, but it was definitely a food-borne laugh, complete with spittle.
“Yes, Wheezer. Not only can I see you, but I can very clearly hear the results of your handiwork.”
“Oh.” Wheezer looked sad and stopped rocking and fidgeting. “I don’t think most people notice me.” A pause. “Is it working?”
“Yes. Your timing was spot on. The firecrackers started going off in the courtroom just as the accused animal abuser was sitting. I think he wet his pants. He fell on the floor, screaming, and started crawling toward the judge.”
At this, Wheezer started laughing so hard he…wheezed. “I did it,” he muttered between wheezes.
“How did you pull that off?”
Wheezer sat upright and stared stiffly at the stranger. “Who’s gonna suspect the janitor? I know what he did to those poor animals every July 4th, right next to their ears. He got his comeuppance.”
Good story. I liked Wheezer’s weirdness and the description of the belly laugh.
Thanks! As a former marching band member (I played the sax), I really enjoyed your story. I especially enjoyed the scene with the clarinet club.
It was the Fourth of July and my stomach was doing cartwheels waiting for the big parade to start. The day was hot and humid, and I could feel the sweat trickling down my back underneath my starched, band uniform. Our band director, Mr. Witzel, was running around, wild eyed, yelling “Where are they?” to anyone who would stop and listen. The ‘they’ that Mr. Witzel referred to were the missing four trombone players. We only had 72, and everybody knows you need 76 to lead the parade. I swallowed another antacid and thought to myself, “Gawd, why did I ever sign up for band?” It wasn’t that I didn’t like music, I did, but I played the tuba and I had heard horror stories about what happened in the last big parade to the tuba players, and I didn’t want any part of it.
The missing four tromboners appeared and for a second I thought I smelled booze on them, but it could have been sweat mixed with deodorant, so I wasn’t sure. “Car trouble” they said, and Mr. Witzel’s sad, worried look turned into a beam of smiles as he instructed everybody to “Get into formation! Remember the beauty of music!” He was always quoting Sousa. Nobody knew why.
Off marched the trombones to start the big parade and our tuba section left about three minutes later. All went well as Mr. Witzel kept up a good marching pace and the old people seemed to like us. The kids, on the other hand, could care less as they waited impatiently for the clowns to come by with candy. We turned the corner and that’s when I saw them. Senior boys and they were staring straight at us. Then I heard them chanting.
“Tuba! Tuba! Tuba!”
“Oh, God no!” I thought. Their hands were full of candy and it was happening again, just like last year. They were going to throw their candy into our tubas. I wasn’t prepared to be pelted with hard candy and I looked around for the police. The tuba section as a whole slowed their pace, unwilling to walk into the gauntlet. The police were nowhere to be found. That’s when I saw the firecracker. One of the seniors was lighting it. On my God, he was going to throw it into a tuba! That was it. Hard candy was one thing, but explosives were a whole new ball game.
I threw my tuba off to the ground and I grabbed a clarinet from a startled band member. It had a good heft to it and it made a good club. Then I ran screaming at the seniors with the clarinet held high. At first they laughed, but after I hit the first senior, the rest took off at a run. I started chasing after them and that’s when the police showed up, tackling me to the ground.
Well, that’s what happened, your honor, and the reason that I’m here today in your courtroom.
Love the story! As a clarinet player, I can attest to the fact that they make good bludgeoning instruments (and beautiful music)
Love it. Great details throughout
Tracing her wrinkled fingers across the words emblazoned into stationary, Eleanor Harpstead wandered through the print shop. Her feet took her from the note cards to the postcards to the leather journals and then back to the stationary.
The cyclical motion of movement from one end of the store to the other began to unwind the stress coiled in her aching back.
A larger man with a splash of freckles across his face spoke to the cashier in a low voice. The two gave a furtive glance toward Eleanor, then resumed their conversation.
The murmur of their voices drifted through the air into an interweaving duet. Eleanor hummed in appreciation. Closing her eyes, she lay her forehead against a wall and wished the coolness of the brick would push away her memories of the last seventy two years.
A hand on her shoulder, heavy and reassuring. “Ma’am, would you like to sit down?” Eleanor shook her head, but the man was insistent. “Louisiana summers bring a terrible heat. Have you had something to drink?”
Opening her eyes, she let the man with freckles guide her into a chair in the corner. Eleanor blinked sadly. Her mouth trembled and her pale eyes drifted once more to the stationary. “He was my brother,” she said. “I grew up with him.”
“What was that?” The man crouched down, putting a hand on her knee. Sunlight from the window above the chair fell in a crosshatched pattern on the man’s shirt.
“There’s the newspaper clipping in my purse,” she replied. Pausing for a second, the man reached down and lifted her purse from the floor. She gestured at the pocket, and he sifted through a few bottles of antacid and several lemon drops before pulling out a folded page of the Times-Picayune.
He read the date at the top with a frown. “This is yesterday’s issue.” He glanced up at her for confirmation, and she nodded at him again. “They published that article about the Harpstead court case, right? The child molester.”
“That’s my brother.”
The man took the punch, the moment of realization, the air knocked out of his lungs, but he didn’t flinch. “He got himself a life sentence to prison.”
“Yes,” she quietly responded. Eleanor’s shaking hands found his. “He wanted to be a teacher when he grew up.” They sat in silence for a minute. The man’s hands held hers, the sounds of people on the street rose and fell against the roar of traffic, and the sunlight warmed their chests.
“Did you get to say goodbye?”
“I saw him in the courtroom. That was enough.” She gripped his hands tighter, waiting for him to look her in the eyes. “I don’t know how to move on.”
“Can you hear that?” he asked, leaning back. Outside the print shop, firecrackers popped and someone laughed in delight. “Life. Beautiful, wonderful, life.”
Nicely done. I liked the tone of your story and the little details of the print store drew me in. enjoyable read.
My mom got really tired towards the end of the school year. By summer, her skin went gray and she stayed in bed with the curtains drawn. Daddy was still busy being mayor, although it seemed everyone was mad at him for it. And when he wasn’t busy trying to stay mayor, he took to the bedroom to look after Mom, rubbing her head and telling her maybe he should quit. But she would never let him.
I knew things were getting worse, both for mom’s health and Daddy’s politics, especially when Uncle Roy showed up out of the blue. I was too young to remember anything about my mom’s brother, but I’d heard the stories. Mom’s smile would light up whenever she talked about him, even when she called him a loose cannon. I figured since she called me a firecracker, we’d get on just fine.
He’d come down from Canada, arriving late in the night. I was in my pajama’s, half asleep when he waltzed in, limb-long and wide open, filling the whole house with his story of how he’d caught a train then a bus then hitchhiked clear across Ohio and West Virginia. He had longish hair that curled at the ears. He smelled of the road, dried sweat, and adventure. He had no luggage. When he asked Daddy for a beer. Daddy came back with antacids.
But Uncle Roy had come for Mom. And when he hopped in bed beside her, set his arms around her shoulders and called her Sissy, for a split second she was herself again. You could see they were related. Same sandy blonde curls, same sad blue eyes. Mom said he shouldn’t have come. Why did take a chance with customs and enter the country? Uncle Roy just fixed her pillow and said how this was ’72 and the draft was finished. How he’d tell any judge in any courtroom he wasn’t going anywhere to fight an unjust war.
Since it seemed my uncle was a real live criminal, we didn’t drive anywhere. During the days, we’d go up to the record store or maybe grab ice cream. Then, on the Fourth of July, Mom sent us up to the drug store to pick up a prescription. Truth is, I was excited to show off my cool Uncle to all my friends. He was younger than my parents, and with his long hair and sunglasses to go along with his hitchhiking ways, he wasn’t the type you saw around our town very often.
My friends weren’t at the drugstore, Barton Lindsey was. He was campaigning, if you could call it that, talking his usual filth about how white and black kids shouldn’t be learning together. I slowed my steps, wanting to turn around, but Uncle Roy just kept walking in that casual way of his. Everything stopped then.
“Argo?” Barton said, like a question. Again, Barton Lindsey was probably my least favorite person in Crawford. And now that he was running against my daddy to be mayor, no less, he was nearly unbearable.
“It’s Margaret,” I snapped. Only friends called me Argo, not fat sweaty pigs who accused my daddy of being a communist in the papers. Fat Barton kept his eyes on Uncle Roy, and I knew there was going to be trouble, just knew it.
“Who’s your friend here?
Again, I tried to nudge Uncle Roy inside. My uncle didn’t know Barton, what kind dirty tricks he could pull.
“Roy, Roy Dixon.”
Something happened to Barton’s face when he said it. And they didn’t shake or nod or do any of that stuff men usually did when getting acquainted. They looked like they were about to count steps for a duel. The old men sitting around sort of snickered, grumbling and watching closely. Finally, Barton said it was nice to meet him, gave me a lasting look before getting back to his filth talk with the old timers.
We entered the drug store, and I pretended not to notice the “Barton Lindsey, Fixing Crawford” sign in the window.
I was hoping Fat Barton had moved on when we left. Instead, I saw Officer Haywood standing there, talking with Barton the pig and the others. They motioned inside and I knew, already knew, what was happening. So did Uncle Roy. He was from Crawford, after all, and I guess this was why Mom was upset he’d come back at all.
We stood at the doors, clutching my mom’s medicine, looking outside. In the distance I saw Dawn, Janet, and Vicki, crossing the road, still with towels over their shoulders from the pool.
I guess they’d get to see Uncle Roy after all.
This is great, Pete. You get better and better.
Great story. You showed how life is in a small town and brought it to life with a mix of complicated characters.