One of my favorite improv comedy exercises is justification, when a performer must attempt to make sense out of whatever nonsense comes out of a scene. Trying to clarify the association between seemingly random choices makes for some good laughs and, often, a unique setup for a story. This week’s writing prompt will ask you to justify why five words are grouped together.

Creative Writing Prompt: Firecracker Justification

Use the five words below, or pick five random words of your own. Write a scene or story that includes all of the words.

Firecracker

Sad

Antacid

72

Courtroom

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

