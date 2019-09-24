When telling any story, the main character’s desire is crucial. This desire forms the backbone of the plot, as the obstacles that prevent your character from achieving what they want and how your character responds to these obstacles drives the story.
Creative Writing Prompt: Facing Obstacles
Write a story or scene in which your protagonist faces an obstacle. What is this obstacle? How does it stand in the way of your character and what they desire? How does your character respond to this obstacle?
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
The kid with a scraped knee stood looking down at his fallen bicycle wondering what had just happened.
The weather was clear, a bright, cloudless, sky. The street my friend and I just walk down was paved with mortared brick cobles. The hot noonday sun seared the bricks white. We squinted as we walked. It was over 100 degrees with 99% humidity, a kinda nice cool day. With the kind of humidity we were living with, we joked about carrying bars of soap with us so we could shower while we walked. The savanna was flatter than Kansas with worse weather.
When it rained, the mud packed street where we lived turned into a tributary of the Mamore River, which eventually spilled into the Amazon. If I spit into the street, I knew that eventually it would end up in the Amazon River, not that anyone would notice. Nevertheless, somewhere in that great river is my DNA.
A few weeks before, my friend and I agreed to and paid in advance for a month of meals at a pension, I kind of in home restaurant. We did not know the menu would be the same for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Since we lived in the Amazonian cattle country, we should have expected the pension’s menu. At first, it was ok, who wouldn’t want steak every meal? A dream come true! But every day, it got kinda old.
The room was a covered patio, somewhat cooler than the direct sun, 99 degrees with 98% humidity.
We sat at a table under the shady ivy canopy. We were served our lunch of fried steak, eggs, and rice, but no ketchup.
Then, my friend started to laugh. As far as I was concerned, there was not much to laugh about. I asked him why he was laughing.
He pointed to the bewildered kid out in the street looking at his bicycle. Then my friend said, “That kid had the whole street to ride, but instead of going around the solo brick in the road, he had to try to go over it.”
“Happy Easter part 2 (refer to writing prompt “It’s time to save yourself” March 6th 2013- I know it was a LONG time ago)
Josh tried to remember his survival training from summer camp last year. At the time he hated the idea of having to go to Camp Canoe-A-Lot. All his friends got to go to baseball and football camps where professional players helped coach them. But Josh’s dad told him that the skills he learned at Camp Canoe-A-Lot would serve him better. Who knew? Josh wished he had paid better attention but at the time all of his attention was on camp counselor Whitney. She was the prettiest girl he had ever seen. She was 16 and had no idea that he even existed. He even tried to sign up for her dance class but it was full so he got put into the basket weaving class with camp counselor Roy. Roy was 21 and had a horrible case of acne, coke bottle glasses and spit when he talked due to his mouth full of braces. Josh snapped out of his flashback, he couldn’t think of Whitney and her beautiful smile. Sunset was approaching and he had to find shelter it would get cold, not to mention the ‘Not So Jolly Elf’ and the ‘Big Cotton Ball with Ears’ that were after him. “Watch what you wish for.” His mom’s words run through his head. She told him that when Josh got mad one time and wished he could live on his own.
By the time night came Josh had discovered a small cave on the opposite shoreline away from the now irrational beings. He made a mesh like covering for the small opening of his hideout from sticks, vines and leaves he found. He cursed his dad for being right about Camp Canoe-A-Lot and the luck that put him in front of Roy and his vast knowledge of weaving. The skill had come in very handy. Josh thought of starting a fire but he was scared it might draw attention to his new dwelling, so he decided to forego the flames. He covered himself with the leftovers from his weaving project for warmth. Hunger had also set in. He thought of all the chocolate that was on the sleigh It was just sitting on the beach, but to get to it meant the wrath of The Big Man and The Rabbit. He just needed to make it through the night then he would look for food in the morning.
Josh drifted in and out of sleep. He kept waking up startled from his dreams. The images of make-believe characters filled his mind. There was a drill wielding tooth fairy and elves with hammers and screwdrivers that were all after him. Another dream had a woman that looked like Whitney that called herself Mother Nature. Mother Nature told him that there is a secret weapon to use against mythical creatures but right before she told him where to find it, he heard a big laugh “HO HO HO”. Josh’s eyes snapped open.
It’s amazing how a single glance can lead to infinitesimal heartbreaks even though you were never together. A single smile can send you to heaven. Hearing his voice makes you want to sing like there’s no tomorrow and smile ’till your cheeks hurt. Very incomparable to a golden spoon of candies, or a mansion full of high-end cars.
He is so much more than that.
I feel guilty that I count every second of every day that we’re not together. He has someone that makes him happy, but you’re my happiness. A tragedy that fate has put me in, I feel like I’m in a hamster wheel – forever trapped, while you’re outside, free with the one you love.
You’re the one I love, but I know I could never have you – as someone to love not to own, but I think you already know that seeing as how you look at her picture, you smile so sweetly. It makes me wish that I was that girl instead. I couldn’t picture you naked, even if I’ve seen your hairless chest a few times, I guess I respect you that much to not see you with me on bed but as a romantic partner instead.
The cruelties of life can be so subtle at times, but not this time. I feel it everyday. I’m locked in a room and only you have the key to set me free, but alas, you don’t even know me and you’re a straight, handsome, young, cool, interesting, stylish, very taken, male.
While I’m just a gay fat kid who’s gawking at you every time you walk past by me, looking like a creepy stalker, when all I wanted to do was to hug you, kiss you, give all my love to you. But I can’t. Ever.
*This is my first attempt at creative writing in years. I’m proud of myself, but would love any feedback from you all. Thank you!*
As the evening sun waned and the birds overhead twittered on their way home, she wanted nothing more than to release her feet from their high-heeled prisons, to drop her body on to the couch, and watch a mindless episode of nothing while devouring leftovers from yesterday’s lunch. She sighed. She could already taste the penne in her mouth, cheesy and saucy, playing with her tongue. She could smell the basil, deep and pungent. And yet, she was stuck here. So close to what her heart desired, but held up by this immovable, stubborn creature. What should she do? Hurting it was not an option, though in this moment, she was almost willing to grab hold of it and shove it out of the way. No, no. Be reasonable. She stomped her foot again, harder and louder than last time, but the cat still refused to move away from the front door. Its gray body moved up and down with each breath as it calmly looked up at her and gave the smallest of meows.
“Please. Please!”, she begged the cat in desperation. “Move. Let me go in.”
She looked around, wondering again why her demented neighbors weren’t looking for their cat. She looked down at it, and it looked up at her, and there was an understanding between them. Time for Plan B. She would divert its attention with the useless old receipts lying at the bottom of her purse. She would crumple them up into a ball and throw it down the stairs and the cat would leave its post to catch the ball and she would make a run for it and go and in shut the apartment door behind her.
Phew. Yes, that’ll work. 3, 2, 1….
“Dear Santa,
This Christmas I have but one wish. I’d like my Dad to be home for it. He has an important job to do and always works on Christmas Eve. This year I just want him here with me. He’s always there Christmas morn, but never there the night before, to share the excitement and anticipation.
Yours Truly,
Kris Kringle, Jr.”
In all his years, this was the most impossible wish.
“What’re you going to do, Nick?”
The round man stroked his white beard and puffed his soot dusted pipe.
“I can put him on the naughty list?”
“My son! On the naughty list?! No-no-no.” He said with a chuckle.
“So what then?” The persistent elf prodded, tapping his quill pen to the page.
“We’ll see.”
The next day, Nick made a visit to Father Time and sought his advice. The old soul turned him away saying that “Time stands still for no person!” Disappointed, Nick pressed on and tracked down Mother Nature. She sympathized with his plight and so wished to help, but in the end informed him that a person cannot physically be in two places at once, that it simply was against the laws of -,” but Nick left before she could finish.
For months he agonized over this letter, until Christmas Eve finally arrived, and he had no resolution. All suited up, he stopped at his son’s room. “I’m off, Junior.” He said with a tear rather than a twinkle in his eye. “I’m sorry that I can’t stay.” Then, seeing the red pajamas laid out for his son, he devised a plan. “Please go to bed early for your mother, my boy.” He said and kissed his son’s head.
Leaving the room, Nick placed his cap firmly upon his snow-white hair, and stormed past his carriage with nine impatiently waiting reindeer. He continued on, swift as an elk, until arriving at the house of the one and only Mr. Sandman.
“Sandy,” he said, rattling the door. “You’re coming with me tonight.”
High in the sky, cutting through clouds, he leaned over to his friend and said out loud. “Make it a good one, Sandy, make it a good one.”
For the rest of the night, he and the Sandman talked back and forth, Nick responding to Sandy, Sandy relaying Junior, together weaving a magical dream, like a whimsical séance.
The next morning, Nick waited by the fireplace, still reeling about the fun night he had, even if it was fictitious. Bright and early his son rushed in, dragging Mrs. Claus wearily behind.
“Merry Christmas, Junior. How was your night?”
“I had the best dreams, Dad, just liked I wished it could be!”
He hugged his son. “I’m so sorry I couldn’t be with you, but that was the best I could do.”
“Did you read the entire note?” His son asked.
“There was more?”
“Yes.”
Nick removed the letter and read on. “Ps. This Christmas wish is more for him than for me.”
The twinkle returned. “I love you son.”
I dig my broken fingernails into the tiny handhold above my head. Rain whips my face, soaks my clothes, makes me heavier and the rock more slippery while the wind threatens to tear me loose. My legs shake. I’m halfway to the top.
This was supposed to be a nice day hike, a retreat to nature, a time away from the city and people and life in general. All the weather reports claimed there was only a ten percent chance of precipitation, and none of them had any flash flood warnings. I guess I should have known better than to hike by myself in a slot canyon.
My hand slips and for a sickening second, I imagine myself falling into the churning water below and getting crushed against the cliffs. I don’t fall. I thank whoever might be out there and pray that I make it out. I’m halfway to the top.
My hands bleed. I reach for another crevice in the rock, testing it before I use it to pull myself up a little further. I almost look down, but my destination is above me. I keep climbing.
Who would miss me if I fell? How long would it take for anyone to notice I was gone?
My roommate Steph would notice first. This morning I told her to call the cops if I didn’t come home before midnight. I was joking.
Then my boss would call me when I didn’t show up to work, worry when my phone went straight to voicemail.
My mom would probably find out last. The thought makes something twist in my gut. I keep climbing.
The rain dies down. The sun is low in the sky, its orange light reflecting off the cliff behind me.
My limbs shake from exhaustion and cold. The cliff below is marked with a trail of bloody handprints. My strength is nearly gone. I’m almost to the top.
Work’s been tough lately; lots of customer complaints, orders not being filled, longer hours than normal. One of my closest friends just got married and moved to another city. I know things won’t be the same between us now that she’s hitched; it never is. Sleep has been elusive on the best of nights and I just wanted a break from it all.
I don’t want to die. Steph and I are going to have a game night tomorrow with a bunch of our friends. She’s a savage at Uno. I want to finish that dragon painting I started last week, and read the last hundred pages of Skyward. I want to call my mom and tell her about my day, listen to her chat about her neighbors and garden and the latest thing she learned or book she read. I want to see the stars come out and the milky way in all its glory, far away from city lights.
I want to live.
I gather my strength and with one more prayer, reach for another handhold, pushing my burning muscles to keep moving.
I place my toes where my fingers were and slowly, agonizingly, haul myself up. I don’t think. I don’t look down. My whole focus is on the next step, the next handhold, the next few inches further from certain death.
I’m just under the ledge. I try to pull myself up. My arms shake and protest and nearly give out. Tears slip down my cheeks. I’m so close…I don’t want to die. I don’t want to die!
I hang there, certain death behind me, safety within reach, and pray harder than I’ve ever prayed before. I’ve never been particularly religious. My parents are Catholic on Easter and Christmas and forget about it the rest of the year, but if God is out there, I have nothing to lose by asking for his help.
I close my eyes and breathe. Gather my strength. And pull myself up over the ledge, collapsing on rock still warm from the setting sun, sending a silent prayer of thanks to the sky.
I lay there long enough for the sky to darken completely and the stars to come out, millions of twinkling lights filling the darkness with their tiny points of light, the gasses of the milky way swirling and stretching across the sky. It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.
Eventually, I get up and start walking. My car…probably didn’t get washed away. I suppose I’ll have to see. I look up at the stars with another prayer of thanks.
It’s good to be alive.
I don’t really care for this prompt because I would argue that practically all writing is about a character facing an obstacle. It’s called conflict. Therefore, I wrote this bullshit.
An Allegory
In front of me there is an enormous shape. It is more of a concept than anything with a physical presence. On the other side of it is the thing that I want. Or at the very least the thing I am trying to get to.
At first, looking at the shape, I think it is likely impossible to get to the other. I might try going over it, or around it, but it appears to have neither a vertical nor horizontal ending point. Walking alongside it would likely prove very boring, very fast; therefore I rule that out quickly.
Digging under it might be an option if I had any tools with which to dig. Luckily, a short journey away is my good friend, who has burrowing capabilities. I go on the journey, then journey back to the shape.
“Oh, this is easy,” he sighs, rolling his eyes. He burrows underneath it. Everything is quiet for a long time as I await his news. Suddenly, I hear his voice coming from the other side of the shape.
“Just as I thought, easy!” he shouts, “Come on over. Just jump down into my burrow.”
So, I approach the dark burrow and attempt to hop in. But I can’t. Maybe I am too big or something, but whatever the reason I can not get myself into the burrow.
“I can’t,” I yell back.
“Oh, sorry. I’m just gonna stay over here. It’s great!” my friend responds.
And so, I find myself again without a way past the shape. Also, I come to the startling realization that the person who I thought was my friend was not my friend at all.
Since I now know who my true friends are I decide to go ask them for help; they are, after all, only a journey away. Again I journey away from the shape.
Nonetheless, when I get to my true friends they won’t come with me.
“True friends wouldn’t come with you,” they say, “they would give you the knowledge to solve your issues for yourself.”
“So, can you give me that?” I ask, hopefully. One of them goes digging around in the basement for a while, until he finds such knowledge. Finally fully comprehending my situation, I journey back to the shape one final time.
When I get there, I quickly cause the shape to dissolve and reveal my goal to me. However, my friend is waiting there, blocking the way.
“I do not need you anymore. You are not a true friend,” I tell him. Like the shape, he fades away into nothingness with a blood curdling scream.
I reach my goal and it is heavenly. Everything will now be good forever, and so there is no further reason to exist.
Jennifer glared at the physical manifestation of her innermost psychological pathos. “I expected you to be much bigger. And more geometrically shaped.”
“…”
“You sure feel big, like a brick wall. Don’t you have anything to say to me? Heart-breaking critique? Something with which to tear down my self-esteem? Unrealistic expectations?”
“…”
“I guess it makes sense that you look like a syringe. I didn’t think it would be so literal, that you are a neurological block. What are you, lidocaine? Opioids?”
The writer’s block finally grinned. “I’m just the anesthetic. You are getting a neurectomy.”
Cold bites on this unsteady clifftop path, dark as my heart. The moonlit moisture swoops and swirls in the wind like spirits, then lingers as if carefully choosing its target. I look out to sea. My grace, for family and country. My second home. Samantha would say my first.
I’ve seen her with him, together in arms, not a care in the world. I know she cares deep down. I know I’m not lost in this world, in her world. I know there’s hope. But he’s in the way.
There he is, at the jagged border of his world and mine. I edge closer, torch in hand, unlit. For I don’t need the light. I quench my thirst. One swift blow feeds the waiting waves below. Troops andvance, one wave, then another, all consuming. I would say revenge is best served wet, but this isn’t about revenge. This is clearing the way.
Samantha, our unsteady path will be smooth again.
I want him. I want his dark hair, expressive eyes in my life. I want to wake up everyday with him beside me. I want to live till an old age together with him.
It doesn’t matter, how much I desire it doesn’t matter. It’s because, no matter what, he would forever be out of my reach, in a place, so different than mine, so high up that I couldn’t even touch his coat tails, much less introduce myself to him, to spend an eternity with him.
I’ve observe him, fascinated with each and every new fact I’ve discovered about him. The joy, agony, fear and despair as I watched him trod around, involving himself with the endless amount of crimes, sometimes getting himself injured, getting himself into deep trouble.
He was playing with fire, he knew it but that was what drive his very existence, the thrill, the adrenaline coursing through his veins. One day, he’s going to get himself killed. I was right, down he fell, with his arch enemy, down into the strong currents of the waterfall.
I wept for his death, sometimes skipping meals but he wasn’t dead, he was still alive. When he appeared before me again, the relief I felt, my tense body relaxed and all the tears came flooding out at once.
I want him, but how can I have him? He was more that just a distance away from me, we were separated by a barrier, but this barrier, is the greatest obstacle I has to overcome to see him, but it’s impossible.
This barrier, was a page. He was within a book, described only with words, in a world where I would have no idea how to reach. Why must fate be so cruel? I held the book within my arms, tears falling onto it as I traced the title of the book. “Why out of everyone, you’re the only one that encaptured my attention?”
The greatest obstacle that I have to overcome to meet him, the greatest obstacle that I have no way to overcome. Perhaps, you will always be within the confines of a book, where I would never have a chance to meet you. My dear, Sherlock Holmes.
Josephine holds her little boy behind her back. His tiny hands are clench on her leg. She tries to keep him safe.
“Mam, you need to give me Joe now. Don’t make it harder for you,” the officer says to her.
“No- he is my son. You have no right to separate us and to take him away from me,” Josephine yells at her.
They just came back to the states after a short trip she had to take to bury her mother.
“Mam, your request for re-entry into the states has been denied. Your visa is revoked. Please give me Joe, and he can go home.”
“I’m holding a GreenCard. He is my son. What you are doing is illegal. Joe will stay with me until all of this is cleared.” Josephine screams angrily.
What Josephine doesn’t know, because she spent the last fourteen hours on a plane, is that the new president issued new bills, granted straight, patriotic citizens’ primary rights, without interference by LGBTQ, feminists, and immigrants who behave unpatriotically.
When they arrived, she was surprised about the chaos in the pass control area for permanent residents and citizens. When it was finally her turn, she was asked to step aside, and they let them into this room. They took away her phone, their passports, his birth certificate, and a letter from her spouse stating she was allowed to travel with their son abroad.
Her sweet son. For hours he was on her side, and he gives her strength she didn’t know she had. She asked for water and food for him. She asked to talk to her wife. They denied everything.
“He gets water as soon as you hand him over.”
“What you are trying to do is wrong. You cannot take my son away from me!”
“Mam, with the new law in place, I’m sorry to inform you that we no longer recognize you as his mother.”
“What do you mean? You must have seen that I’m on his birth certificate.”
“Yes, Mam we know your name is on Joe’s birth certificate but not under mother. You haven’t birth him, have you? Therefore, you are no longer legally his mother.”
Josephine wanted to scream, destroy something. She never felt so much anger. Tears fill her eyes. There is nothing more than the wish to pick up her son and to hold him close to her body, but she is afraid that it also means to get him closer to them and to give an opportunity to pull him out of her arms.
“My wife is outside, please get her in here, and we can sort things out,” she bags them.
“I’m sorry, Mam, we can’t get her in here. You are no longer considered married. Our patriotic rights declare a union only between a man and a woman again. Anything else is unconstitutional.”
“Unconstitutional? Everything you do is against the constitution and very un-American.”
“Again, Mam, I have to prove you wrong. The new constitution of the Patriotic States of America is very clear.”
Josephine completely lost it now. She screamed and cried more, not sure if she still had her voice. She blanked and felt how someone took her boy out of her arms.
She finally wakes up again in an airplane on its way to her home country. She finds her passport and cell phone in her hand. She doesn’t find any pictures or contact information on her phone. They must have reset it. She tries to cry silently, still able to her son’s sweet voice.
“Mami, are you finally awake?”
“Look who is here?” he asks in her dream.
Then she feels a small hand on her shoulder and turns around her seat. There, right behind her is her son and her wife.
“Home is, where we all are together” are the first words her wife tells her.
She finally feels safe again.
The worst part of living in an apartment in the Bronx is the dark alcove off the lobby where they have the mailboxes.
It’s late, and I’m returning home. No one is around. The lobby is empty at this hour, and it has an odd smell to it, but that’s not unusual. Yet something isn’t quite right. I enter the alcove where the mailboxes are lined up against the wall.
I’m not sure why my hands are shaking, but they are. I fumble with my mailbox key and finally open the little metal door. A few bills. Some junk mail. I close the mailbox door and turn to leave, but something is blocking my way.
It’s huge and dark and takes up the entire doorway. I squint to see better, and then my heart skips a beat.
It’s an African elephant. And he’s wearing a dark brown trench coat.
He’s up on his hind legs, and one of his front feet is jammed into one to the trench coat’s pockets.
One look at his giant grey face and I know why he’s here.
Neither of us move.
Finally he says, “We meet again, Mr. Saperstein.”
All I can do is gulp, and slowly nod.
“Remember me?” he says, his trunk trembling slightly. “Kenya, 1987. You do remember, don’t you?”
I gulp again, and with horror, I know how this will end.
Then he says what I never, ever wanted to hear for the rest of my life, but he says it anyway:
“Mr. Saperstein,” he says, the practiced irony dripping from his voice. “If you’re going to shoot an elephant, you better be prepared to finish the job.”
“Winston Churchill?! What do I know about Winston Churchill?” My heart sank. Just one paper to write to finish my lousy high school career, and it had to be about…Winston Churchill?
“Well, that’s the point,” replied Mr. Cheesesnake. “You need to do a bit of research, Carl.” UGH. “And let me remind the rest of the class…NO WIKI articles or chatroom forums. You must have at least two books as your sources for your papers.”
“What’s a book, Mr. Chesapeake?” Ralph shouted. Everyone laughed as Cheesesnake’s face turned red.
“MY NAME IS MR. CHESACK, AND IR THIS ISN’T DONE PROPERLY, YOU WON’T GRADUATE, YOU HEAR? YOUR PAPERS ARE DUE IN TWO WEEKS! GOOD DAY!” Cheesesnake, or whatever you wanted to call that creature, grabbed his materials and trotted out.
Oh, I always hated papers. How many times did I stay up the night before starting from scratch? I had so many other important things to do, like matching my socks and cleaning the chimney. Well, this time, I won’t wait! I’ll get it done…tomorrow. Yeah, tomorrow! Well, I have a game tomorrow. Ok, Thursday. Yeah, I’ll get half of it done Thursday. I’ll go to the library on Thursday after school. Library? Does our town even have a library? And does it even have books anymore?
Man, I hate this.
*****
“And for those of you who haven’t started your papers yet…” I gulped. “You only have a few days left.” Oh, I wanted to bury Cheesesnake. Man, I gotta start this thing. Today. Well, no, I’m going to the mall later. Um…
******
Mom stared down at me on the floor of my room, only illuminated by the laptop. “Well, you did it again, didn’t you? Three in the morning?!”
I groaned. “Churchsnake…I mean Cheesehill…no, I mean…zzzzzz.” I had to stay awake, just one page left.
Mom sighed and went back to bed.
I was a zombie when I handed in my paper.
“Ah, yes,” droned Cheesesnakehillchurch. “‘The price of greatness is responsibility’. Churchill said that. But I’m sure you know that, Carl.”
Oh, be quiet.
Ricky was through with it, through with it all. He’d been railroaded in the courtroom. Couldn’t see his kids. Denise refused his calls. She was probably seeing someone else already.
Well, he’d show her.
He knew she was up at the lake for the weekend, getting the most out of that $200 a week he was dishing out. Ricky had good reason to believe Denise already was seeing someone, least from what he’d heard at the lodge.
He took the gravel lot, parking his F150 behind the shed. He stepped out and crept around, only to find a brand new shiny Master lock on his own tool shed. Well ain’t that something?
Ricky found a cinderblock, the one he used to use as a brake for his boat trailer, the one he’d had to sell so he could lawyer up. Lot of good that did him. He bashed the lock a few times, the old block crumbling like dirt in his hands when he missed on the fifth whack at it–Yeeooweee!–hitting his thumb so hard he doubled over.
Enough of this. Enough of Denise locking up his things, taking the kids, telling them God knows what and living in the house he’d built in the woods. He started for the truck, ready to drive off, maybe get a drink and cool down some, when the bathroom window caught his eye.
It was open a few inches. Ricky glanced around, the nearest neighbor was old man Willis, about a football field away. Through the trees and brush all he could see was a bit of beige through the leaves.
Ricky gave it some thought. He flipped over the five-gallon bucket, stepped on it with is boot to test it, then he took a breath and heaved himself upwards. Ricky fell forwards, reaching for the window sill when he heard something give, something plastic, something … bucket sounding.
The bucket caved just as Ricky got his right hand on the window. For one, maybe two seconds, he was awfully proud of himself for his athletic prowess, ’til his slippery fingers, anchored by his not-quite proportional 240 pounds, lost purchase. He landed on his back, on the bucket. The woodpeckers got a kick out of that.
Now he was mad. He was mad enough to shoulder in the door, mad enough to get revenge proper. Mad enough to—was that a gas can?
Hornets in his head. An angry buzzing took over his thoughts. Ricky grabbed the canister and checked to be sure his lighter was in his pockets. He was done. Done with Denice getting whatever she wanted. Done with his paycheck being docked. Done with lawyers and damn sure done with judges.
The canister was full. One of those shiny red ones with the safety caps. Ricky took it from under the deck and started around back. He fiddled with the nozzle, ready to douse the whole house.
Nothing.
Aw jeez. You had to have a college degree to operate one of these things. He tried again, grunting and sweating now as he shook the canister. His back screamed. He pressed the little lever thing, tilted the canister so that it took a deep breath. A drop of gas.
For the next ten minutes, Ricky cursed and twisted, clicked and tilted. He tried and tried to time it right. The lever, the breath of air, the dribble of gas. He got so mad he kicked the canister over, still, not a drop. Eventually, Ricky wrestled the nozzle off altogether. There. He set the thing down, wiped his hands. He was covered in a cologne of sweat and unleaded.
He figured he’d have a smoke and calm down. This was crazy after all.
—
Ricky showed up to court wearing two mittens on his hands. The head bandage covered his left eye and kept him off balance. His lawyer waited as the deputies led him to the bannister, where he’d figured he’d try to explain his way out of the attempted arson charge. Thing was, by then it was all over the papers, the news, those stupid mugshot magazines on the racks at the gas station. Ricky Turner, the man too stupid to use a gas can.
The boat, the tool shed, the kids, the house. Ricky was thinking maybe, just maybe, the judge might see things his way. But as “all rise” time summoned the courtroom to their feet, Ricky watched in disbelief, as a female judge entered from the side door, took one look at him and smirked.
It’s strange to think that I never would’ve known about the carnival if I hadn’t taken that left turn.
I still don’t know why I did it. There was a gate and a woman with brown teeth in a booth. The sign read, ‘Admission $40.’
I paid my money.
The grounds were poorly kept, the tents ramshackle. A barker refused to give me change for a twenty but I entered anyway. A hairy boy snarled in a cage, saliva flying as the handler prodded him. Other patrons shifted uncomfortably on the repurposed church pews. A story was told of the Wolf Boy as he rattled the bars and howled. He was captured in the Guatemalan foothills, it was said. Not a tame bone in his body.
After the show, I walked, dazed. I saw a shabby Doberman with a fake lion mane. I paid to watch topless mermaids smoke cigarettes behind a glass wall. For $10, I saw a man get hanged and I wondered how they made it look so real. When I watched the show with gutted pigs squealing on the stage, I’d had enough.
I walked quickly for the exit but it wasn’t where I thought. A line of buildings stood where a field had been a short time ago. From a recessed doorway, the Wolf Boy squatted, crying. I looked around and saw no sign of the carnival.
“Are you ok?” I said.
He looked up, his heavy brow furrowed and he growled softly. I was afraid but I didn’t leave him.
“What’s your name?” I noticed the hair on his arms was mottled, his eyes welling with tears. His black eyes met mine, his face quizzical.
“Oscar.”
“Where is the carnival?” I said.
“It comes and goes.”
“Are you held against your will?” My common sense told me to get away from here, but I stayed.
“I have no will.”
“I’ll help you.” I held out my hand and he looked at it. He rose to his feet, glancing around before taking it. I also glanced around, nervous, but determined to help. We walked, the sidewalk turning this way and that, nothing familiar, nothing as it should be. In front of a diner, the handler sat on a bench. The barker walked across the street toward us. The boy tensed. We started to run, the boy pulling at my hand and I let him lead.
Rounding a corner, the shabby tents appeared. The smell of burnt popcorn infused the air. I found my car and opened the door.
“Get in,” I said.
The boy backed away. The handler stood, hands on his hips. The woman with brown teeth walked to us.
“I hope you enjoyed the show,” she said, laughing. The boy and the handler laughed as well. They were still laughing when I started the car and drove off quickly. When I returned, a police car behind me, the carnival was gone and a large field loomed. The officer peered over his glasses and shook his head.
“It started when I took that left turn,” I said, a feeble attempt. The officer continued to shake his head, a sad expression on his face.
Several weeks have passed. William is working full time at WKRP in Cincinnati. There’s no telling if he’ll keep his job. Mrs. Carlson was nice enough to get him hired on as an assistant to Johnny Fever who has been suffering from gout. Johnny is grateful for the extra help but he begins to associate his pain with William’s face. He quickly comes to loath the new assistant and periodically screams at him. Arthur Carlson keeps reminding Johnny that William is his Mother’s boy toy, but Johnny doesn’t care because he knows he is the heart of the radio station. William realizes that he’s in a bit of a pickle, so he comes up with a plan to worm his way into Johnny’s favour.
Good morning Johnny is there anything that I can get you before you begin today’s broadcast? No Willie, just get me another coffee would ya, and don’t forget to put extra cream in it this time. No worries Mr. Fever, it will be just the way you like it. However, may I ask first, how is your pain today? It’s terrible. Sheer agony…
Johnny happens to be somewhat of a comedian so the way he describes his suffering is enough to put another man in stitches from laughter. It takes every muscle in William’s body not to laugh.
Would you like a little something to take the edge off? Do you mean alcohol? No, no. It’s just a few drops of codeine. Grandmother takes it whenever her goat starts to act up and it magically makes the pain disappear. You don’t say. Yes why not. A few drops won’t hurt. I assure you Mr. Fever you won’t even taste it in your coffee. Very well, let’s give it shot.
An hour into the show and Johnny is up on his feet dancing. He even congratulates William for his excellent service over the airwaves and strongly recommends management to keep him on full time.
The Door
“Hey, Mr. Turner.” Zack balled his fist again and rapped his knuckles on the peeling paint of the old man’s door. It was an unfamiliar gesture, awkward. In all his 13 years, Zack couldn’t remember ever actually knocking on someone’s door before and he felt conspicuous, even foolish. The rough surface digging into the thin skin of his knuckles made him mad.
“Okay, you don’t want to open the door, fine. I tried, man.” Zack flounced down the half-dozen steps to the sidewalk with as much attitude as he could muster, just in case the old man was watching.
“What did he say?” Zack’s mother was folding towels from a heaping basket when he slouched in the back door a few minutes later.
“He didn’t even answer the door.” Zack opened the fridge and studied its possibilities.
“But what did you say?”
“I didn’t say nothing. I knocked, twice. He didn’t open the door, so I left.”
“Go back there and try again.”
“Aw, Mom. It’s stupid.”
“Don’t ‘aw, Mom’ me. Making things right is never stupid. You go back and find a way.”
Back at Turner’s door again, Zack slipped his sleeve down over his knuckles and knocked. The muffled sound wasn’t as satisfying, but it didn’t hurt so much.
“Mr. Turner? It’s me Zack again. Look, I’m sorry. But it wasn’t really my fault. I mean, you shouldn’t let your cat run loose. Things are gonna happen.”
Zack suppressed a nervous giggle. The cat really had looked funny when the fire cracker had gone off right under the garden stool where it was sleeping, like a cartoon animal with eyes wide and claws outstretched for a moment, suspended in the air. Then it was gone. The screech of tires a heartbeat later was part of a whole different universe. “How could I have known that it would run in the road like that. I mean, cats get hit by cars all the time. They shouldn’t run loose.”
He waited, listening. The old siding ticked in the sun, blinds fluttered against the sill of an open upstairs window. The mailman thumped junkmail into a box across the street then moved on, keys jangling from a chain on his belt. No sound came from inside the house. It was like it was holding its breath. Like the old man was somewhere inside listening, holding his breath too. Waiting.
Zack remembered again the sound of the tires as the driver tried in vain to stop. There was no other sound, no horn, no thump, no impact. Just the sound of his own heart strangling in his chest as he realized in that frozen second what happened. Just the cracking of his blood turning to ice in his veins in that moment of suspended animation. Hot tears filled Zack’s eyes as he remembered running home, cutting through yards, not looking toward the street, running away from what he had done.
“I’m sorry,” Zack said, the words burbling out through a throat that was tight, then louder. “I’m sorry.”
The door, the house, the man inside waited, silent, until, finally, the boy walked away.
His mother was stirring something on the stove when Zack came back in, the aroma and warmth of the kitchen embracing him.
“How’d it go?”
“He didn’t open the door.”
“So what did you do?”
“I said I was sorry.” She watched him over her shoulder as he sat down at the empty table.
“Well, I guess that’s a start.” His mother turned her attention back to the skillet.
“Hey, Mom, is there any paint left in the shed? You know, from painting the garage?”
“What do you need paint for?”
“And sand paper? Lots of sand paper.” Zack rubbed his knuckles.
“What are you talking about?”
“I just had an idea…something I’d like to do.”
His mom was wrong. Zack realized it from listening to the silent house. It wasn’t about making something right that could never be right. It was about doing something different.
