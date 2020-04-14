Dear Diary

Characters reading letters or diary entries is a great way to reveal backstory and a character’s thoughts. Some books, such as Bridget Jones’s Diary and The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, have been told entirely in the format.

Creative Writing Prompt: Dear Diary

Write a diary entry or a letter from your character’s point of view. Are they re-discovering events from the past, or recording today’s events so they don’t forget? Do they have a unique perspective? Who are they writing to and why?

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

