Characters reading letters or diary entries is a great way to reveal backstory and a character’s thoughts. Some books, such as Bridget Jones’s Diary and The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, have been told entirely in the format.

Creative Writing Prompt: Dear Diary

Write a diary entry or a letter from your character’s point of view. Are they re-discovering events from the past, or recording today’s events so they don’t forget? Do they have a unique perspective? Who are they writing to and why?

