When I’m choosing names for characters and locations, I love playing with the search engine Behind the Name. You can enter a name and discover its true meaning, what culture it came from, and when it was first used. Or, with a slight setting change, you can enter an object, concept or place and find names related to your query. I encourage you to play with the variety of other features there at your leisure, but for this prompt, we’ll be searching for meanings.
Writing Prompt: Character Name Generator
- Visit behindthename.com.
- Click the gear-shaped button next to the search bar to select “search meanings,” as pictured below.
- Type in an object, concept, place, color—anything you can think of that might inspire a name. For example, you might type in green, mountain, beautiful or war. Alternatively, you can visit the Name Themes page (behindthename.com/info/themes) and click on one of the concepts there if you’re not sure what to type in.
- Select one of the names from the list, and read about its origin. (Or, if you already have a name in mind, you can search for it to determine its origin.)
- Create a character using the name you’ve selected, and post a story or scene about them (500 words or fewer) in the comments below. Try to incorporate the meaning of the name you’ve selected in your response.