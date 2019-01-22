Character Construction

Build a character using at least one word from each of these lists of physical traits, then write a scene about them that includes the phrase “That didn’t go as planned.”
EYES
Narrow
Small
Sunken
Wide
Large
Squinting
Bulging
Hooded
Bleary
Hard
Gentle
Shifty
Nervous
BROWS
Bushy
Straight
Thin
Arched
Thick
Wild
Heavy
NOSE
Hooked
Sharp
Small
Upturned
Straight
Crooked
Bulbous
Dainty
Roman
|HAIR
Curly
Bald
Thinning
Wispy
Bushy
Straight
Wavy
Shiny
Long
Afro
Close-cropped
Greasy
Spiky
|BODY
Stocky
Slender
Curvy
Towering
Athletic
Brawny
Petite
Pudgy
Lanky
Hulking
Lithe
Slouching
OTHER FACIAL FEATURES
Bearded
Round
Square
Heart-shaped
Clean-shaven
Chiseled
Sideburned
Stubbly
Smooth
Ruddy
Lean
Sharp
Soft
Wrinkled
Dimpled
Pocked
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
