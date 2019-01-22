Character Construction

Build a character using at least one word from each of these lists of physical traits, then write a scene about them that includes the phrase “That didn’t go as planned.”

EYES Narrow

Small

Sunken

Wide

Large

Squinting

Bulging

Hooded

Bleary

Hard

Gentle

Shifty

Nervous BROWS Bushy

Straight

Thin

Arched

Thick

Wild

Heavy NOSE Hooked

Sharp

Small

Upturned

Straight

Crooked

Bulbous

Dainty

Roman HAIR Curly

Bald

Thinning

Wispy

Bushy

Straight

Wavy

Shiny

Long

Afro

Close-cropped

Greasy

Spiky BODY Stocky

Slender

Curvy

Towering

Athletic

Brawny

Petite

Pudgy

Lanky

Hulking

Lithe

Slouching OTHER FACIAL FEATURES Bearded

Round

Square

Heart-shaped

Clean-shaven

Chiseled

Sideburned

Stubbly

Smooth

Ruddy

Lean

Sharp

Soft

Wrinkled

Dimpled

Pocked

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

