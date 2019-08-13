This week’s writing prompt is inspired by the book I’m reading at the moment, which is very easily becoming my favorite book this year. Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton is a humorous novel told from the point of view of a domesticated pet crow who is determined to save humanity from an apocalypse. This premise was so unusual that I had to pick the book up.
Creative Writing Prompt: Apocalypse Now
Write a story or scene set during an apocalypse. What does the world as we know it look like when it faces certain doom? What unlikely heroes step in to save it? What obstacles do they have to overcome?
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
For more writing inspiration, read Kira Jane Buxton’s essay on letting go of all outside expectations to write the story that is bubbling inside you.
“…and may God have mercy on your souls,” the priest said as he limped away from the podium. He waved off Guido’s graft envelope.
Feeling rebuffed, Guido looked for one of his henchmen to take care of the priest as he walked away. He cursed when he remembered they were all dead.
“Nobody disrespects a Braganini,” Guido said and shot him in the back of the head. It didn’t matter really; he’d have been dead in a week anyway. They all would.
Guido kissed the casket, one of many lined up with nowhere to go. A woman came to him and spat in his face. He shot her, of course, and then tried to kick the smile off her dead face. “Goddamn contagion,” Guido said with an untidy cough.