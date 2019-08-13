This week’s writing prompt is inspired by the book I’m reading at the moment, which is very easily becoming my favorite book this year. Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton is a humorous novel told from the point of view of a domesticated pet crow who is determined to save humanity from an apocalypse. This premise was so unusual that I had to pick the book up.

Creative Writing Prompt: Apocalypse Now

Write a story or scene set during an apocalypse. What does the world as we know it look like when it faces certain doom? What unlikely heroes step in to save it? What obstacles do they have to overcome?

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

