Writing Prompt: Antiquing

Imagine that you or a character are visiting an antique mall. You wander the aisles, imagining the items crowding each booth—old books, costume jewelry, rolltop desks, typewriters, pocket knives, wooden trains, arrowheads, candlesticks, silverware sets, china dolls, Depression glass cups (just to name a few). You select three items and purchase them. When you get home, however, you notice something odd about one of the items.

