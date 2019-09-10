The typewriter from Naked Lunch turns into a talking cockroach. The cows in Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type send a letter to Farmer Brown demanding electric blankets because the barn gets cold at night. The furniture and other household objects in Beauty and the Beast come to life. What do all of these stories have in common? Anthropomorphism.

Creative Writing Prompt: Anthropomorphize That

Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics to something that isn’t human, such as animal or object. Write a scene or story that includes anthropomorphism.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

In WD University’s 12 Weeks to a First Draft, you will tackle the steps to writing a book, learn effective writing techniques along the way, and of course, begin writing your first draft. Register today!