Abecedarian

By: |

This week’s writing prompt takes inspiration from one of my favorite poetic forms: the abecedarian. In this poetic form, a poem begins with the letter A and each line or stanza that follows begins with each successive letter of the alphabet. The Natalie Diaz poem “Abecedarian Requiring Further Examination of Anglikan Searphym Subjugation of a Wild Indian Reservation” is my favorite example of this type of poem.

Creative Writing Prompt: Abecedarian

creative writing prompt abecedarian

Write a story, scene, or poem that uses the abecedarian format. Start with the letter A, or get creative and start anywhere in the alphabet you wish.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

12 Weeks to a First DraftIn WD University’s 12 Weeks to a First Draft, you will tackle the steps to writing a book, learn effective writing techniques along the way, and of course, begin writing your first draft. Register today!

 

9 thoughts on “Abecedarian

  1. Avatarwriteroftheking

    *I apologize for this being so dark; the little minions in my computer took over again and wouldn’t let me write what I wanted.

    Anger drives me
    Back again
    Calling me to
    Destroy those I love
    Enough would be the
    Fury, but yet my emotions
    Grow stronger.
    Hate myself and so
    I try to find meaning
    Just because I’m so so lost
    Keep spiraling down
    Loud in my ears,
    My heartbeat
    Nowhere to escape from it
    Only hunker down and
    Prepare to wait it out
    Questions stab my mind
    Raging like a flood
    “Stop!” I yell, but still
    They keep coming
    Under the blankets, I hide
    Very truly scared
    When will morning come?
    Xanthic is my skin
    Yearning for dawn
    Zeal to be free.

  2. Avatarwriter_sk

    All my prayers for

    Baby

    Came true

    Delightful to

    Enjoy little hands and little

    Feet again

    Goo goo and ga ga are bliss

    Happy baby

    Informs humble gratitude for life

    Joy is pure

    Kids have this joy

    Love

    Many blessings

    Never take for granted

    Or forget what you have in this life

    Pudgy little man

    Quiet! He’s asleep!

    Rest

    Sleep and

    Take the laundry

    Upstairs and fold it and grab me a snack!

    Venture to

    Wash the dishes and

    Xerox the baby photos before you get

    Zzzzzz’s

  3. AvatarReathaThomasOakley

    I Yield The Floor

    Alas
    Because
    Conditions
    Detrimental to
    Easily
    Forging
    Great
    Hilarity
    I
    Just
    Know
    Lots
    More
    Nicely
    Original
    Prose
    Quickly
    Retrieved
    Sans
    Turgid
    Unimaginative
    Verbs
    Without
    X-rated
    Yappery will fill this prompt
    Zone.

  4. Avatarjhowe

    A shot of Jack Daniels, if you please.

    Better make that a double.

    Can you hurry it up? It’s been one of those days.

    Don’t mean to be a pain.

    Everyone at work hates me.

    From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for the drink.

    Goddamn boss treats me like a dog.

    Hit it again, will you pal? Another double.

    Is that blonde smiling at me?

    Just gas, probably. Nobody would smile at me today.

    Kevin in accounting was told to garnish my wages.

    Let me tell you, it’s impossible to win constantly at Blackjack.

    My ex-wife can attest to that. Another double, if you please.

    No, I tried Gamblers Anonymous, but it didn’t work.

    Only works if you really want to stop.

    Problem drinker? What are you, a psychiatrist?

    Quit diagnosing and pour me another, will ya?

    Really? You’re kidding I hope.

    See here, I’m a paying customer.

    Twenty dollar tip’s in it for you if you pour one more.

    Uh, okay, make it fifty.

    Very nice. I thank you.

    What’s it gonna cost me for one more?

    X’cuse me, I don’t slur when I talk.

    You can’t cut me off. I have cash, see?

    Zip it and pour me another, if you please.

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.