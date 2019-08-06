This week’s writing prompt takes inspiration from one of my favorite poetic forms: the abecedarian. In this poetic form, a poem begins with the letter A and each line or stanza that follows begins with each successive letter of the alphabet. The Natalie Diaz poem “Abecedarian Requiring Further Examination of Anglikan Searphym Subjugation of a Wild Indian Reservation” is my favorite example of this type of poem.

Creative Writing Prompt: Abecedarian

Write a story, scene, or poem that uses the abecedarian format. Start with the letter A, or get creative and start anywhere in the alphabet you wish.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

