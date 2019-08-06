This week’s writing prompt takes inspiration from one of my favorite poetic forms: the abecedarian. In this poetic form, a poem begins with the letter A and each line or stanza that follows begins with each successive letter of the alphabet. The Natalie Diaz poem “Abecedarian Requiring Further Examination of Anglikan Searphym Subjugation of a Wild Indian Reservation” is my favorite example of this type of poem.
Creative Writing Prompt: Abecedarian
Write a story, scene, or poem that uses the abecedarian format. Start with the letter A, or get creative and start anywhere in the alphabet you wish.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
*I apologize for this being so dark; the little minions in my computer took over again and wouldn’t let me write what I wanted.
Anger drives me
Back again
Calling me to
Destroy those I love
Enough would be the
Fury, but yet my emotions
Grow stronger.
Hate myself and so
I try to find meaning
Just because I’m so so lost
Keep spiraling down
Loud in my ears,
My heartbeat
Nowhere to escape from it
Only hunker down and
Prepare to wait it out
Questions stab my mind
Raging like a flood
“Stop!” I yell, but still
They keep coming
Under the blankets, I hide
Very truly scared
When will morning come?
Xanthic is my skin
Yearning for dawn
Zeal to be free.
All my prayers for
Baby
Came true
Delightful to
Enjoy little hands and little
Feet again
Goo goo and ga ga are bliss
Happy baby
Informs humble gratitude for life
Joy is pure
Kids have this joy
Love
Many blessings
Never take for granted
Or forget what you have in this life
Pudgy little man
Quiet! He’s asleep!
Rest
Sleep and
Take the laundry
Upstairs and fold it and grab me a snack!
Venture to
Wash the dishes and
Xerox the baby photos before you get
Zzzzzz’s
I Yield The Floor
Alas
Because
Conditions
Detrimental to
Easily
Forging
Great
Hilarity
I
Just
Know
Lots
More
Nicely
Original
Prose
Quickly
Retrieved
Sans
Turgid
Unimaginative
Verbs
Without
X-rated
Yappery will fill this prompt
Zone.
Love unimaginative verbs without x-rated yappery.
Nice! I love how it was all one thought of sentence.
*Or*
A shot of Jack Daniels, if you please.
Better make that a double.
Can you hurry it up? It’s been one of those days.
Don’t mean to be a pain.
Everyone at work hates me.
From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for the drink.
Goddamn boss treats me like a dog.
Hit it again, will you pal? Another double.
Is that blonde smiling at me?
Just gas, probably. Nobody would smile at me today.
Kevin in accounting was told to garnish my wages.
Let me tell you, it’s impossible to win constantly at Blackjack.
My ex-wife can attest to that. Another double, if you please.
No, I tried Gamblers Anonymous, but it didn’t work.
Only works if you really want to stop.
Problem drinker? What are you, a psychiatrist?
Quit diagnosing and pour me another, will ya?
Really? You’re kidding I hope.
See here, I’m a paying customer.
Twenty dollar tip’s in it for you if you pour one more.
Uh, okay, make it fifty.
Very nice. I thank you.
What’s it gonna cost me for one more?
X’cuse me, I don’t slur when I talk.
You can’t cut me off. I have cash, see?
Zip it and pour me another, if you please.
Wonderful. Now I’m embarrassed by my post.
Ha! Just gas!!!