20 Podcasting Terms Every Writer Should Know

Jaimi Ryan is a seasoned Podcast Producer and Sound Designer with a background in music production. After pivoting from music to podcasting in 2017, she has had a wide range of podcasting experiences including podcast creation, remote recording, audio restoration, post production, content editing and hosting. Her credits include Unlocking Us and Dare to Lead with Brene Brown, Call Her Daddy, Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, and other Spotify Original and Exclusives as well as several independent podcasts. When she’s not producing audio, Jaimi enjoys block printing, sculpting and exploring her home city of Atlanta.