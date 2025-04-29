ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Nana Malone: You Are the Captain of Your Own Ship

In this interview, author Nana Malone discusses the surprising relatability of her characters in her new romance novel, Gold Coast Dilemma.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Nana Malone is a Wall Street Journal and USA TODAY bestselling author of sexy, feel-good novels. She loves all things romance and adventure. Find out more at NanaMalone.com, and follow her on X (Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

Nana Malone | Photo by Emma Gibbs

In this interview, Nana discusses the surprising relatability of her characters in her new romance novel, Gold Coast Dilemma, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Nana Malone
Literary agent: Jen Marshall, Aevitas Creative Management
Book title: Gold Coast Dilemma
Publisher: Gallery Books
Release date: April 29, 2025
Genre/category: Romance
Previous titles: Takeover, Sexy in Stilettos, Cheeky Royal, and more
Elevator pitch: Think Crazy Rich Ghanaians mixed with a touch of Pride and Prejudice.

Bookshop | Amazon
[WD uses affiliate links.]

What prompted you to write this book?

Great question. For me growing up, Africans were rarely ever portrayed in books or media. And if they were, they were struggling either in their home countries or struggling as immigrants abroad. And that was so far from my experience or the experience of the other West African kids I knew and grew up with. So, I wanted to write a story that reflected some of that. A little peek into the window of a world that exists just under the surface.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

Oh gosh. I think for most writers, a story idea can live for years before we’re ready to write it. I’ve been thinking about this kind of story for at least a decade. But for me, the idea started as a young adult idea for television, which ended up not working out.

I wanted to show so much more when it came to love and relationships. But the seed was there. Just looking around at my family and friends as we navigated career, culture, and love, I knew there was something to dig into. When I finally sat down to write about Cole and Ofosua, I wanted something fresh, but that still explored so many aspects of my culture that I’ve never really written about before. And most importantly, I wanted it to stay vibrant and full of joy while still touching on some heavier topics like mental health.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Not so much surprises as realizing just how relatable the characters are. Ofosua and her family are quintessentially Ghanaian. Especially her mother. But I’ve had other friends that are not first-generation immigrant children tell me how much they feel the mother/daughter dynamic. In writing about some of the humorous conflicts that can arise, I ended up writing a relatable story about mothers and daughters and how they see love and relationships.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Not really. I’ve written a few books by now, so my process stays pretty solid. But it was my first time tapping back into my romantic comedy roots after a while in the billionaire romance world, and it was just like riding a bike. Just funnier. Getting a lot more room to cut tension with humor has been a real treat.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I really hope that they see themselves in Ofos. That no matter where we come from and no matter where we start, we all are having similar experiences at the core. And obviously that everybody is deserving of love.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Give yourself permission to play. The further you get along in your career, the more it can feel like you have to follow certain rules, or you can’t write a certain way, or you have to follow a certain path. That’s not true. You are the captain of your own ship, and having fun and playing is how you keep that creativity alive. Also, start a newsletter. It’s single handedly your best marketing tool.

With a growing catalog of instructional writing videos available instantly, we have writing instruction on everything from improving your craft to getting published and finding an audience. New videos are added every month!
Author SpotlightAuthor Spotlight SeriesAuthor SpotlightsromanceWriter's Digest Author Spotlight
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

Related Stories
A Recipe for Building a Cookbook Platform | Lisa Howard
Build My PlatformA Recipe for Building a Cookbook PlatformLisa Howard
7 Tips for Writing a Middle-Grade Graphic Novel, by Aliza Layne
Comics and Graphic Novels7 Tips for Writing a Middle-Grade Graphic Novel Readers Will LoveAliza Layne
Kate Messner: On Writing About the Many Masks of Grief
Children'sKate Messner: On Writing About the Many Masks of GriefRobert Lee Brewer
From Ordinary to Extraordinary | Ryan G. Van Cleave
Creative Nonfiction WritingFrom Ordinary to ExtraordinaryRyan G. Van Cleave
Cutter Wood: Find the Thing No One Wants To Talk About
Write Better NonfictionCutter Wood: Find the Thing No One Wants To Talk AboutRobert Lee Brewer
A Conversation With Eric LaRocca on Writing Dark, Troubled Protagonists (Killer Writers), by Clay Stafford
HorrorA Conversation With Eric LaRocca on Writing Dark, Troubled Protagonists (Killer Writers)Clay Stafford

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;