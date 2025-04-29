Nana Malone: You Are the Captain of Your Own Ship

Nana Malone is a Wall Street Journal and USA TODAY bestselling author of sexy, feel-good novels. She loves all things romance and adventure. Find out more at NanaMalone.com, and follow her on X (Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

Nana Malone | Photo by Emma Gibbs

In this interview, Nana discusses the surprising relatability of her characters in her new romance novel, Gold Coast Dilemma, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Nana Malone

Literary agent: Jen Marshall, Aevitas Creative Management

Book title: Gold Coast Dilemma

Publisher: Gallery Books

Release date: April 29, 2025

Genre/category: Romance

Previous titles: Takeover, Sexy in Stilettos, Cheeky Royal, and more

Elevator pitch: Think Crazy Rich Ghanaians mixed with a touch of Pride and Prejudice.

Bookshop | Amazon

[WD uses affiliate links.]

What prompted you to write this book?

Great question. For me growing up, Africans were rarely ever portrayed in books or media. And if they were, they were struggling either in their home countries or struggling as immigrants abroad. And that was so far from my experience or the experience of the other West African kids I knew and grew up with. So, I wanted to write a story that reflected some of that. A little peek into the window of a world that exists just under the surface.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

Oh gosh. I think for most writers, a story idea can live for years before we’re ready to write it. I’ve been thinking about this kind of story for at least a decade. But for me, the idea started as a young adult idea for television, which ended up not working out.

I wanted to show so much more when it came to love and relationships. But the seed was there. Just looking around at my family and friends as we navigated career, culture, and love, I knew there was something to dig into. When I finally sat down to write about Cole and Ofosua, I wanted something fresh, but that still explored so many aspects of my culture that I’ve never really written about before. And most importantly, I wanted it to stay vibrant and full of joy while still touching on some heavier topics like mental health.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Not so much surprises as realizing just how relatable the characters are. Ofosua and her family are quintessentially Ghanaian. Especially her mother. But I’ve had other friends that are not first-generation immigrant children tell me how much they feel the mother/daughter dynamic. In writing about some of the humorous conflicts that can arise, I ended up writing a relatable story about mothers and daughters and how they see love and relationships.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Not really. I’ve written a few books by now, so my process stays pretty solid. But it was my first time tapping back into my romantic comedy roots after a while in the billionaire romance world, and it was just like riding a bike. Just funnier. Getting a lot more room to cut tension with humor has been a real treat.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I really hope that they see themselves in Ofos. That no matter where we come from and no matter where we start, we all are having similar experiences at the core. And obviously that everybody is deserving of love.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Give yourself permission to play. The further you get along in your career, the more it can feel like you have to follow certain rules, or you can’t write a certain way, or you have to follow a certain path. That’s not true. You are the captain of your own ship, and having fun and playing is how you keep that creativity alive. Also, start a newsletter. It’s single handedly your best marketing tool.