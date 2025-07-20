My Home Run at the Writer’s Digest Conference Pitch Slam

I self-published five books before deciding to pursue a traditional book deal for my travel memoir. I always said it was something I would do when I had the time to fully commit. Then, the pandemic hit and all travel shut down. Suddenly, I had time in excess.

One unexpected effect of the global shutdown was the Writer’s Digest Annual Conference went virtual for the first time. I had the opportunity to meet with agents interested in representing my genre from the comfort of my own home. As a travel content creator, I already knew the power of conferences first hand—brand representatives are more willing to work with you after meeting you in person. It’s human nature. I figured agents would be the same way, and meeting virtually was close enough to count.

Instead of querying blind, I saw this as an opportunity to connect with agents already interested in my work. It was an investment, but I crossed my fingers and purchased my conference ticket with Virtual Pitch Slam add-on.

The agents had all reviewed my query letter beforehand and came with helpful feedback and clarity on where they stood—pass, refer me to someone else they knew, or ask for additional submission materials. This was invaluable for an author in the pitching process, where queries often go unanswered. Already, in having a response provided by each agent I was paired with, I was ahead of other authors in the process. Knowledge is power, after all.

Of the agents who requested additional materials, one stood out. She expressed a genuine interest in my story and passion for travel herself. I accepted an offer of representation.

Selling a travel memoir in the middle of a pandemic was no easy feat. There weren’t a lot of comparable books at the time, and despite the rising trend of solo travel, convincing publishers of its relevance, when the entire travel industry was uncertain, was challenging. Thankfully, my agent, Renée Fountain, President of Gandolfo Helin & Fountain Literary Management, was more than up to the task. Within six months, we had a book deal.

My book was published on June 4, 2024, garnering favorable reviews by Kirkus Reviews. It was named a Notable Nonfiction Pick for June by Library Reads, had a full-length feature in Forbes, and won an International Latino Book Award, all within the first few months.

One big milestone was seeing my book at major national airports in Hudson Airport Booksellers. We were part of a limited time summer travel promotion. It was surreal seeing my book sharing shelf space with literary legend, Judy Blume!

I am deeply grateful to Writer’s Digest for such a transformative opportunity, and for providing a platform to emerging authors who want to stand out beyond the dreaded blind submission. I recommend the conference, especially Pitch Slam, to every aspiring author who dreams of being traditionally published.

Promoting my book on a traditional book tour, seeing my book on Barnes & Noble shelves, reading chapter excerpts to an eager audience, and appearing on television interviews was an incredibly validating experience. I hope this is just the beginning.