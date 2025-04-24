More Than Fluff

[This article first appeared in the November/December 2024 issue of Writer's Digest magazine.]

Cozy mystery covers make it clear what type of story readers can expect. The punny titles, the lovely scenes you wish you could step into and, in most cases, an adorable pet of some sort, head often cocked in question. While it might be easy to write off the pets as mere fluff, animal characters play a variety of critical roles in these stories.

Clue Finders

The natural curiosity of cats makes them both a metaphor for inquisitiveness and the perfect companion for their nosy human counterparts in cozy mysteries. Being close to the ground and infinitely flexible, cats can shimmy under furniture, bushes, or buildings. Strong legs and sharp claws enable them to climb bookcases, trees, or roofs. Endowed with these feline superpowers, cats are skilled investigators who see the world from a variety of perspectives. They’re likely to spot something their caregiver would not, and bring the potential clue to the human’s attention. Sawdust, the sweet kitty in my House-Flipper series, brings many clues to the attention of carpenter Whitney Whitaker, including a tiny bead of mercury on the floor of a fire station in Four-Alarm Homicide.

While cats are certainly clever and craftly, canines make excellent cozy companions, too. Dogs’ superb olfactory capabilities make them scentsational sleuths, sniffing out clues investigators might miss. Dogs can lead their people partners on scent trails, giving a hint in which direction the investigation should go next. In my Paw Enforcement series, K9 Brigit’s job is to assist Officer Megan Luz in tracking suspects and searching for illegal drugs. But the shrewd rescue dog-turned-K9 is willing to go above and beyond for her partner and packmate. When the K9 team comes upon a crime scene in Bending the Paw, Brigit sniffs more doggedly at one particular puddle of blood, alerting Megan to the fact that there’s something different about this pool that could be critical to the case.

When a baby goes missing in Deadly Patterns, book three of Melissa Bourbon’s Magical Dressmaking Mystery series, a goat leads the amateur sleuth away to a manger, where the infant is hidden in the hay.

… Thelma Louise bleated. She made it sound urgent. Three short, three long, three short. Like the Morse code distress signal, which made the hairs on the back of my neck rise … She turned her glassy eyes to me before taking off across my grandparents’ side of the yard. Will and I ran after her, sloshing through puddles, the heels of my boots sinking into patches of mud.

In The Real Macaw by Donna Andrews, a bird is itself a piece of evidence. Meg’s home is currently serving as a shelter for animals who would normally be at an official facility when an important clue comes to light.

“I have to say,” she said finally. “I like this macaw much better.” … “We’ve only ever had the one macaw,” I said. … “… What makes you think this isn’t the same one?” I asked aloud. “The color, dear. The macaw you had yesterday was mostly a very harsh Prussian blue. It didn’t fit your living room décor at all. This new macaw is a very lovely shade of turquoise instead. Very nice. Matches the upholstery.”

Creating Empathy for the Main Character

People with pets are typically nurturing types, who selflessly share their home, food, and bed with their four-legged friends. Giving a character a pet makes them more likeable, especially if the pet is stubborn or high-maintenance, less readily lovable. Readers will have an immediate affinity for the sleuth and will relate to the humor and headaches the pet brings to the character’s life.

In Murder by Page One: A Peach Coast Library Mystery by Olivia Matthews, librarian Marvey has moved from Brooklyn to a tiny Georgia town. Things go south with her cat, too.

I’d stepped out of the living room for ten minutes, fifteen tops, to get my pendant-making materials. I wanted to work on Jo’s gift. When I returned, I almost dropped my plastic tub of supplies. Phoenix had once again stacked all his worldly possessions against my front door—his food bowl, bed, toys, and blankets. He stood beside his belongings, returning my gaze in defiance … Swallowing a sigh, I set the tub with my supplies on the coffee table and faced him. “Phoenix, I sense your frustration. I’m frustrated too.” I scooped him up from the entranceway and carried him to my oversized, overstuffed, faux brown leather armchair. Phoenix turned his back to me in a feline snub. I wasn’t going to win him over so easily. I petted him with long, slow strokes from the crown of his head to his tail. “I’m very concerned that you’re unhappy. I don’t like seeing you this way. You haven’t been yourself since our move.” He deigned to send me a look over his shoulder before turning away from me again. “Hopefully, our visit to the vet tomorrow will help me to understand what’s causing your unhappiness.” Phoenix shifted to lay across my lap. A good sign. Perhaps he was forgiving me in stages.

The attention Marvey pays to Phoenix shows what a kindhearted woman she is, making her an appealing character.

Raising the Stakes

It’s supremely suspenseful when a sleuth’s safety hangs in the balance, and when a pet’s future is uncertain the stakes rise exponentially. A pet parent has a lot to lose if their beloved cat or dog escapes during a break-in. And if the killer turns his sights on the main character, what will happen to poor, orphaned Mittens or Max? Moreover, a character might take serious risks to ensure their pet is safe, such as entering their home despite discovering their front door kicked in or a window broken. When readers are concerned not only for the amateur sleuth’s well-being, but also for the well-being of the character’s pet, the stakes increase.

In my book The Moonshine Shack Murder, a killer follows modern-day moonshiner Hattie Hayes up a dark, dangerous, and deserted mountain road. When the criminal forces her van to veer and roll over, Hattie’s cherished gray cat, named Smoky after the Smoky Mountains, escapes his carrier and flees into the woods. Smoky’s getaway adds drama to the scene.

Pets as Protectors

Pets can meow or bark to warn of approaching danger. A pet might even directly defend the sleuth. In Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder by Valerie Burns, Maddy Montgomery inherits not only her great aunt’s bakery, but also an enormous English Mastiff named Baby.

I opened the front passenger door and commanded Baby to get in. He put his front paws on the seat and then hoisted himself up and in. Once he was inside, I slammed the door. I hopped into the driver’s seat and looked across at my passenger. Baby was huge, but there was something very appealing about his eyes as he perched next to me in the car ... “Well, Baby, I guess it’s you and me.” I looked into his eyes. He looked sad, and I wondered if he understood Aunt Octavia was gone. I stared at his giant muzzle. I certainly didn’t want to say anything to offend him. I’d google later to find out how much dogs understood, just to be on the safe side. As I pulled away from the curb, something banged the hood of the car. I slammed on the brakes, and that’s when I heard a string of expletives. I looked up and saw a man banging his fist on the car’s hood. A red-faced man with wisps of blond hair on either side of his head, but none on the top, glared at me. “Watch where you’re going.” I rolled down the window. “I’m sorry. I didn’t see you." “Why not? Are you blind? I could have—” I was so distracted by apologizing that I wasn’t paying attention to anything else. However, the abrupt end to the man’s tirade should have been my warning that trouble was lurking. It wasn’t until I heard a low rumble that I remembered Baby. A split second later, two hundred and fifty pounds of canine flesh landed in my lap, nearly knocking the air from my lungs ... The man backed away from the window. His red face turned white, as all the color drained away.

Sounding Boards

While spending time in a character’s mind can be insightful, prolonged contemplation of a case can slow a story down. But when an amateur sleuth discusses their theories about a crime with their pet, it keeps things moving along, even if the conversation is one-sided.

Pets can consult on other matters as well. Willa, the protagonist in Korina Moss’s Cheese Shop Mystery series, has an opinionated betta fish with a crush on Ted Allen, host of the TV show “Chopped.” In Curds of Prey, Willa seeks an opinion on her outfit.

“How do I look, Loretta? Be nice.” My fish tended to judge me a little for never looking as fabulous as she did, often swishing her red crown tail like a flamenco dancer’s dress. This time she didn’t try to show off. She wiggled her iridescent blue body in approval. “Thank you. I’ll leave Chopped on TV until I get home.” I put on a thin white cropped cardigan with three-quarter length sleeves before slipping the strap of a small black purse across myself. “See you later. Have fun with Ted,” I told her …

Comic Relief

Animal antics add fun touches of humor and expand the emotional breadth of a mystery. A sharp-clawed cat who swipes the killer’s ankles as he runs from police will earn her weight in catnip. Giving pets a funny trait, such as a habit of snoring, getting the zoomies, or rolling in mud, will further endear them to readers. What’s more, pets encourage people to do silly things, such as making sweet talk in a high-pitched voice, sitting stock still so as not to disturb the kitten catnapping on their lap, or driving all over town in search of the overpriced treats their persnickety puppy prefers.

In Rhythm and Clues, the third book of Olivia Blacke’s Record Shop Mysteries set in Texas, an amusing scare scene ensues when the killer who seemed intent on forcing his way into the sleuth’s house turns out to be nothing more than an armadillo on the prowl for dinner.

Meri Allen’s Ice Cream Shop cozies feature a former cat-show diva named Sprinkles, who delights in trying to trip shop owner Riley on the stairs. Meri says it took her two books to realize that Sprinkles, like the killers, has murderous intentions.

In Carola Dunn’s Valley of the Shadow, an interaction between a cat and dog provides a bit of humor while also setting the scene.

The Tregeddles’ cottage opened directly onto the narrow street. A large grey cat was asleep in the sun on the slate windowsill, its tail hanging down. The tip twitched. Teazle was usually very good with cats, but this was too much for her. Barking, she reared up against the wall, dancing on her back legs. The cat whisked its tail away just in time and stood up, back arched, hissing and spitting. Naturally this incited Teazle to further frenzy. As Eleanor pulled her away, the front door swung open. “What the ...!?” The small, wiry, weatherbeaten man recognised Eleanor. “Oh, it’s you, Mrs. Trewynn. … Quite a voice your little un’s got, hasn't she?” He bent down and scratched under Teazle’s chin. By now the Westie’s rear end was wagging madly, while the cat was already apparently asleep, his tail carefully tucked up under his chin.

.....