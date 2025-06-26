Miranda Smith: Every Book Has Its Own Surprises

Miranda Smith writes psychological and domestic suspense novels. Her work often focuses on complicated women, dark impulses, and Southern settings. She is drawn to stories about ordinary people in extraordinary situations. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Miranda Smith | Photo by Sonja Wiseman

In this interview, Miranda discusses paying homage to late-90's and early-00's slasher films in her new novel, Smile for the Cameras, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Miranda Smith

Literary agent: Jessica Errera, Jane Rotrosen Agency

Book title: Smile for the Cameras

Publisher: Bantam

Release date: June 24, 2025

Genre/category: Thriller/Horror

Previous titles: 12 Previous Titles with Bookouture (Hachette U.K.)Some Days Are Dark, What I Know, The One Before, Not My Mother, His Loving Wife, The Killer’s Family, The Family Home, The School Trip, The Weekend Away, The Writer, Loving Mothers, and Did You See Evie?

Elevator pitch: Smile for the Cameras takes the cast of an iconic slasher film, like Scream or I Know What You Did Last Summer, and places them in a locked-room mystery with a real-life killer.

Bookshop | Amazon

[WD uses affiliate links.]

What prompted you to write this book?

I’m a huge fan of slasher films from the 90s and early-00s. I wanted to write a story that incorporated those same nostalgic elements, but with a modern edge. The popularity of reunions and reboots has also exploded in the past decade, which I thought made the perfect backdrop for a thriller about horror movies.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

Smile for the Cameras started as a side project outside of my contracted books with another publisher. Because I didn’t have a set deadline, I was able to devote more time to developing the concept. I spent about 18 months writing and editing before I started querying. The original idea has stayed the same, although there have been several plot shifts and character changes along the way!

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

My fabulous agent was able to sell this book in less than a week! We spent a few months editing the project together. I sent her my revised manuscript on a Monday, and by that Thursday there was an offer on the table. It was an unbelievable turnaround, one that came after years of struggling to find representation and readers. Smile for the Cameras is my 13th published novel, and I attribute the quick sell to the amount of work I’d put into developing as a writer and creating an established backlist.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Every book has its own surprises! Whenever the story starts to deviate from the original outline, I know it’s headed in a good direction. I love when a character I expected to be bad ends up good, and vice versa, or when an unexpected twist develops organically. Those are the magic moments of writing!

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I strive to write the same types of books I enjoy reading—anything that can provide entertainment while challenging the reader to guess the next twist. Smile for the Cameras is the perfect summer read for scary movie lovers and those craving a nostalgic escape.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Keep going! It’s difficult to get your foot in the door, and even then, you’re likely to experience setbacks. Continue working on your craft and developing fresh ideas.