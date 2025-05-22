ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Linwood Barclay: On the Horror of Inanimate Objects

In this interview, New York Times-bestselling author Linwood Barclay discusses how a lifelong interest in trains helped inspire his new horror novel, Whistle.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Linwood Barclay is the New York Times-bestselling author of numerous previous novels and two thrillers for children. His books have been translated into more than two dozen languages. He wrote the screenplay adaptation for his novel Never Saw It Coming and his books The Accident and No Time for Goodbye have been made into TV series in France. No Time for Goodbye was a global bestseller. A native of Connecticut, he now lives in Toronto with his wife, Neetha. Follow him on X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads.

Linwood Barclay

In this interview, Linwood discusses how a lifelong interest in trains helped inspire his new horror novel, Whistle, his unique advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Linwood Barclay
Literary agent: Helen Heller
Book title: Whistle
Publisher: William Morrow
Release date: May 20, 2025
Genre/category: Horror/supernatural
Previous titles: Over 30 titles including the most recent, I Will Ruin You
Elevator pitch: A chiller that will do for toy trains what Chucky did for dolls.

Bookshop | Amazon
[WD uses affiliate links.]

What prompted you to write this book?

I’d been thinking a long time about how toys like dolls and mechanical monkeys and even a rocking horse have been used for evil purposes in thrillers and thought, Why not toy trains? I have a lifelong interest in the hobby and wanted to make you as frightened of them as you might be of that ventriloquist’s dummy in William Goldman’s Magic.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

The idea came together about two years ago, and I wrote it between September 2023 and January 2024.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Sometimes publishers get a little nervous when you decide to stray outside your lane, to dive into a genre you are not known for. But I’m grateful everyone has gotten behind Whistle. Now we wait and see if the readers will do the same.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

In the beginning, I thought this was a straightforward story that all took place in the present, but as I got into it, I realized there was a second story, almost a second novel, hiding in the book, that took place in the past. So, I decided to write both stories, alternating between the time periods.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope it keeps them up at night and that they’ll never look at a train set the same way again.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Once you achieve a level of success that you start getting invitations to author events, never wear tan khakis. If you spill some water on the front, you have a lot of explaining to do. Oh, and read. Read a lot.

With a growing catalog of instructional writing videos available instantly, we have writing instruction on everything from improving your craft to getting published and finding an audience. New videos are added every month!
Author SpotlightAuthor Spotlight SeriesAuthor SpotlightshorrorWriter's Digest Author Spotlight
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

Related Stories
Face the Music | Zachary Petit
Contracts and Legal ConsiderationsFace the MusicZachary Petit
Fantasy Isn't (Only) Escapism, by Flavia Brunetti
Science Fiction/FantasyFantasy Isn’t (Only) EscapismFlavia Brunetti
How to Handle the Necessity of Negative Reviews, by Ursula Werner
Writing Habits and PracticesHow to Handle the Necessity of Negative ReviewsUrsula Werner
Bianca Gillam: On Harnessing the Power of the Romance Genre
RomanceBianca Gillam: On Harnessing the Power of the Romance GenreRobert Lee Brewer
The Power of Love (Stories), by Bianca Gillam
RomanceThe Power of Love (Stories)Bianca Gillam
A graphic with a split design, featuring an author's photo and name on the left, and a book cover on the right. On the left, a photo of a woman with long, dark hair, wearing a pink blazer over a dark top, is framed by a white border with abstract designs. The text "BREAKING OUT" is written in bold, stylized letters to her right, and "NEELY TUBATI ALEXANDER" is written in smaller letters below. The Writer's Digest logo (WD) is in the bottom left corner. On the right, a book cover for "Courtroom Drama" is visible. The cover has a bright pink background with the words "Courtroom DRAMA" in large, yellow and white letters at the top. Below, there's an illustration of a courtroom scene with silhouettes of people and a judge's bench. The author's name, "Neely Tubati Alexander," is at the bottom in white letters. The overall design is vibrant and suggests a legal or dramatic theme.
InterviewsBreaking Out: Neely Tubati AlexanderMoriah Richard

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;