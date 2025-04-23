Katherine Marsh: Find a Good Critique Group
Katherine Marsh is an award-winning author of novels for middle-grade readers including The Myth of Monsters series; The Lost Year; and Nowhere Boy. Among her honors are National Book Award finalist, winner of the Edgar Award for Best Juvenile Mystery, winner of the New York Historical Society Book Award, winner of the Jane Addams Award for Children’s Chapter Books, winner of the SCBWI Golden Kite Award, and winner of the Middle East Book Award. A former magazine journalist, Katherine lives in Washington, DC with her husband, two children and an astonishing array of pets. Find her online at KatherineMarsh.com, and follow her on Instagram.
In this interview, Katherine discusses how societal pressure and mental health are at the center of her new middle-grade fantasy novel, The Gods’ Revenge, her hope for readers, and more.
Elevator pitch: Ava is back with her friends at the Accademia del Forte, the Venetian boarding school run by the Olympian gods for descendants of the Greek mythological monsters. But over the summer, her BFF, the empusa Layla, has transformed herself into the prettiest girl at school, upsetting Ava’s social order.
What prompted you to write this book?
Who did you feel more like in middle school: a god/goddess … or a monster? I certainly felt more like a monster. But it’s also a time of sudden drastic physical changes that can challenge self-esteem and social dynamics.
How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?
I started thinking about The Myth of Monsters series after I visited Venice, Italy (where the story is set) in 2017 and fell in love with the mystique of the city in winter. I played with different genres for the story–at one point, it was even historical fiction!—before I settled on fantasy in the contemporary world.
Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?
Learning how to promote my work to different audiences has been an important part of the process. The first Myth of Monsters book, Medusa, came out shortly after I became a National Book Award finalist for The Lost Year, which is historical fiction for older middle-grade readers. There were readers who had no idea I was the same author of these two very different books and learning to lean into being a multi-genre author and not boxing myself in has been part of the journey.
Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?
I was surprised by how much humor I wanted to incorporate for both kids and adults despite there being some very serious themes. We live in dark times so creating moments of pure fun—like when Cupid subs in to teach the kids’ health class—felt really good.
What do you hope readers will get out of your book?
Whereas Medusa explores the silencing of women’s and girls’ voices, The Gods Revenge examines how societal pressures shape our sense of physical appearance, love, mental health, and self-esteem.
If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?
Find a good critique group. I’ve had several in my career who have given me the strength to keep going. Also, writing is hard. Don’t let anyone ever tell you otherwise.
