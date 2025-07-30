Juliet Blackwell: Make It a Terrible, Wretched Draft

Juliet Blackwell is the pseudonym for the New York Times bestselling author of Off the Wild Coast of Brittany and The Vineyards of Champagne. In addition to writing the beloved Witchcraft Mystery series and the Haunted Home Renovation series, she also coauthored the Agatha Award–nominated Art Lover’s Mystery series with her sister. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Bluesky.

Juliet Blackwell | Photo © Joseph Schell Photography

In this interview, Juliet discusses writing about her native northern California in her new mystery novel, Asylum Hotel, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Juliet Blackwell

Literary agent: Jim McCarthy, of Dystel, Goderich, and Bourret LLC

Book title: Asylum Hotel

Publisher: Berkley

Release date: July 29, 2025

Genre/category: Mystery/thriller/suspense

Previous titles: The Paris Showroom, The Vineyards of Champagne, and several other standalone novels based in France; The Witchcraft Mystery series, The Haunted Home Renovation series, The Art Lover’s Mystery series.

Elevator pitch: The abandoned Hotel Seabrink has been a silent witness to several mysterious deaths over the years, and locals believe a curse follows anyone who dares set foot on the grounds. When the ghostly image of a teenage girl appears in a photograph, and a fellow trespasser is killed, disgraced architect Aubrey Spencer must uncover the identity of a modern-day murderer before she—and her best friend—succumb to the alleged Seabrink curse.

What prompted you to write this book

I was excited to write a book set in my native northern California! An hour or two north of San Francisco, there’s a very different vibe from the mellow southern California coast so often depicted in films and television. Here, the coastline is rugged and wild, with waves crashing off rocky outcroppings, and isolated stretches of dramatically twisting highways that can seem rather foreboding—especially when foggy! I spend a lot of time near the little town of Gualala, which boasts an old hotel built in 1903, and often wondered what life must have been like in the area during that time. Cue my writer’s imagination, and I thought of a long-since abandoned grand hotel from the Golden Age of Hollywood located somewhere in these remote, majestic, redwood-covered mountains…

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

This idea had been stewing for a couple of years, at least. The actual writing/editing/rewriting took about nine months, and then there’s always a lag of nearly a year before the actual book lands on bookstore shelves. And yes, my ideas always change during the process of writing. No matter how I endeavor to give my editor a detailed outline, I give myself permission to veer off my plan as the story develops. To me, this is one of the greatest joys of writing: allowing the plot to unfold naturally rather than adhering strictly to the original plan. This means a lot of rewriting and reworking ideas, but to me it’s worth it—and frankly, it’s the only way I can produce a novel!

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I always learn from the process of being edited and forced to revise. I’ve been working with my editor at Berkley for nearly 20 years now, and I find her insights to be invaluable. I often fight against them initially, but I have to admit that her instincts are almost always on point. I do a lot of research, and I have a tendency to try to include way too much information in my books. Though it can be painful to make cuts, I find the streamlining ultimately leads to a better experience for the reader.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

There are always surprises while I write—that’s a big part of the joy of writing! The last couple of books I wrote were based in France and required months of research, so part of me assumed that I would be able to write a book set in California without too much difficulty. But of course, I was wrong. I took a deep dive into the history of the “poor farm” tradition in the U.S., which was fascinating from a sociological as well as a human perspective. I based one character on William Randolph Hearst, of Heart Castle, and found myself reading about the “Golden Age” of Hollywood and newspaper tycoons. Finally, while doing local research I came to understand the special situation when it comes to law enforcement in this remote stretch of the California coast: The area is considered Sonoma County below the Gualala River, but Mendocino County above it, and the county seats of both (as well as official police stations) are quite a distance away. Locals call the area “Mendonoma”, and they tend to be an independent bunch, at the ready to help a neighbor or stranded tourists.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope readers will gain a sense of California’s vibrant and wild coastal setting. I hope Asylum Hotel spurs an appreciation for history and architecture, and that readers connect with the struggles of my protagonist, Aubrey, as she tries to re-center and find her sense of self. Above all, I hope readers are able to envision themselves trespassing in a massive old abandoned hotel—and are thoroughly entertained! Entertainment sometimes gets a bad rap, but it’s essential for our primate brains to wander and play and visualize. Fiction fosters our imagination and creativity, as well as boosting connection and understanding.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Keep going. Even when it’s torture. Maybe especially when it’s torture. In my experience, the Muse (or whatever one calls inspiration) only shows up when a writer puts her butt in the chair and produces the worst first draft ever. Make it a terrible, wretched draft. Vomit all the worst words out onto the page; only then will you have something approximating a manuscript in hand. Only then can it be cleaned up and take the form of an actual book!