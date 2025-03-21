Indie Author Spotlight: Theodora Taylor

[A condensed version of this interview appears in the March/April 2025 issue of Writer's Digest.]

Theodora Taylor



Books and Imprint: 50 Loving States series (umbrella for my contemporary); Viking Wolves series, Scottish Wolves series, Irish Shifters series, and Bear Mountain (shifterverse); Loving Elves series; Alien Overlords series (as Taylor Vaughn)

Genres: Interracial romance (Black or multiracial heroine), including contemporary (billionaire, mafia, and sports), shifters, and alien romance.

Writes from: A bedroom recliner in Orlando, Fla.

Why self-publish? I started out as a traditionally published women’s fiction writer, and honestly, I didn’t have the emotional constitution for it. I didn’t love the multi-year payout scheme for my advance or feeling like I was failure when my first book didn’t perform to new release expectations.

While my second women’s fiction book was out on submission, I decided to try writing as Theodora Taylor. By the time the contract for that second book was finalized, I’d written four Theodora Taylor books and earned way more than that book’s advance.

But beyond the money, I loved the freedom and the pride I could take in making all my own decisions without any gatekeepers or poo-pooers.

I later signed a two-book contract with Harlequin as Theodora Taylor, but I hated the lack of freedom—especially when it came to effectively marketing my books once they became backlist. I also realized I no longer wanted to work with editors I wasn’t personally paying to advise me (not tell me) what to do.

What is the thing you like most about indie publishing? The money—specifically, how it pays out.

When I worked in radio, I got paid every other week for the scripts and copy I wrote, and once I quit, that income stopped completely. As an indie writer, I’m still earning royalties from those four books I wrote while waiting for my second women’s fiction book to be picked up. Fun fact: those two traditionally published books still haven’t “earned out” under a trad payout scheme.

With indie publishing, even a flop will eventually earn back the money I invested—it might just take a few years.

So, I get to support my family of five by writing fun books, and if I need to take a month or two off, I still get paid—by the work I’ve already done. It often feels surreal, like, “Wait, this is my life?!”

Biggest challenge? Managing my emotions and my freedom.

Before I became a full-time indie writer, if I woke up anxious, I didn’t have much choice but to get out of bed and go to work. After a few years of writing under my own shingle, I had to seek help for my anxiety because I realized how easily unmanaged emotions could eat up weeks or even months of productivity—especially when money is still coming in regardless.

I also have to keep my mental state very clean to write romances with happily-ever-afters. It’s tempting to stay plugged into the news and be chronically online, but that’s mental mud I can’t afford if I want to stay productive.

Bonus challenge: Insurance.

Wish I’d known… Write in series.

When I first started out, I flitted from book to book. My sales doubled the moment I started flitting from series to series.

Writing advice: Too much, which is why I wrote a nonfiction book and created a course about it.

Preview/TL;DR: Write with Butter, which means don’t just write for yourself—cook for your audience. Don’t judge popular stories as good or bad; instead, develop both a broad and specific sense of why humans like what we like so that you write and sell delicious books more easily.

Publishing advice: I don’t give a lot of business advice because I thrive as a writer despite being chaotic and inconsistent. What’s working for me today might not work next year—or even next month.

That said, here are two key things:

Write books that could sell themselves, even if you completely fail to launch or market them. Stress your backmatter. Do whatever it takes to funnel readers into your newsletter ecosystem so that you’ll always be able to reach the readers who have read your past books and want to read your next one.

Marketing Tactics: Here’s what I manage to do consistently:

Write buttery book descriptions.

Write hooky “Butter Beginnings” (the “Look Inside” samples).

Send ARCs to my review team.

Announce new releases via my newsletter.

Post to social media (FB & IG) on release day.

Pay a book PR agency for promotional backup.

Here’s what I wish I could do consistently:

Make and Post Reels.

Run ads.

Whatever brilliant thing that super-organized writer suggested at the last conference I attended.

Don’t skimp on: A developmental editor who’s strong in areas where you’re not—if you need that. I need that. But not every writer does, so I would never give this as blanket advice.

Honestly, every writer is going to tell you something different that may or may not fit your specific needs, so the best answer to this question is always going to be: whatever you need to feel like the writer you want to be.

Awards or recognition?

Super not applicable. I wouldn’t turn down an award or an official bestseller list, but I’m proud of the terrific career I’ve built without them.