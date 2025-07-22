If You Want to Write a Story: 5 Tips for Inspiring Creativity in Young Readers and Writers

Jeff Mack Author

Jeff Mack is the creator of fifty picture books, chapter books, and early readers, including Hush Little Polar Bear, Duck in the Fridge, Just a Story, and Scaredy Cats. He has also illustrated award-winning books such as Eve Bunting’s Hurry! Hurry! and James Howe’s Bunnicula and Friends. Originally from Syracuse, NY, he started writing and illustrating his own comic books in the second grade, and he's been doing it ever since. He lives in Western Massachusetts; visit him at www.jeffmack.com.