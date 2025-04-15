How To Be More Media-Savvy: A Chat With Paula Rizzo
In this episode of “Writer’s Digest Presents,” Michael Woodson sits down with writing coach and author Paula Rizzo about being more media-savvy.
What does it mean to be a media-savvy author? It means being prepared to be interviewed on live television, podcasts, radio, panels, and presentations about your area of expertise: your story.
The first job of a writer is to actually write their book. The next is to promote it. But getting in front of a camera or microphone and talking to a live audience isn't as easy at it may sound, and authors who are used to having thousands of words in a book to lean on may need to come up with just a few minutes of sound bites to help them get their point across.
In this episode of "Writer's Digest Presents," content editor Michael Woodson chats with media coach and author Paula Rizzo about why it's important for writers to learn to be media-savvy, the different kinds of media that can help them promote their work, and how to have every possible answer ready in their back pocket.
About Paula Rizzo
Paula Rizzo is an Emmy Award-winning television producer, bestselling author of Listful Thinking & Listful Living, media-training coach, speaker, LinkedIn Learning Instructor, host of the live-stream show “Inside Scoop,” and creator of the popular online training Media-Ready Author. Grab Paula’s free guide, 10 Media Questions Every Author Needs to Answer, to create buzz for your book.