How To Be More Media-Savvy: A Chat With Paula Rizzo

What does it mean to be a media-savvy author? It means being prepared to be interviewed on live television, podcasts, radio, panels, and presentations about your area of expertise: your story.

The first job of a writer is to actually write their book. The next is to promote it. But getting in front of a camera or microphone and talking to a live audience isn't as easy at it may sound, and authors who are used to having thousands of words in a book to lean on may need to come up with just a few minutes of sound bites to help them get their point across.