From Crime Scene to Court Room

It takes a village to process a crime scene. What happens after a body is found? When do you call in the coroner? Who does what job at a crime scene? What are the types of admissible evidence and how do you collect them? When does a criminal case go to trial?

You’ll learn all this and more! This live webinar walks you through the steps that real life investigators take once a crime is committed until it reaches trial status. From securing the crime scene, collection and analyzing evidence, and who has jurisdiction over what part of the investigation. Gain authenticity that will help you ramp up the intrigue, suspense, and thrill of your next crime story. This webinar will be interactive with plenty of time for questions and answers.

