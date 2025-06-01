ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Expert Advice on Writing Romantasy

Get expert advice on writing romantasy from four bestselling authors, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

On July 19, our brand new Romantasy Writing Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from four romantasy authors.

Experience the education, camaraderie, and opportunities provided by a live writing conference without ever having to leave your home!

Writer’s Digest University is pleased to present a one-of-a-kind online event for romantasy writers! On July 19, 2025, our WDU Romantasy Writing Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from romantasy authors. Spend the day learning techniques for honing your craft from four different published romantasy authors

Click to continue.

Your Story #136: Now Open For Entries!

Write the opening line to a story based on this photo prompt. You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Click here to submit your story.

Join Us In England!

Writer's Digest is heading across the pond to England with literary agent, Amy Collins this September! This unique trip is part literary tour and part retreat with an experienced literary agent and Writer's Digest editor. Get inspired in the land of literary giants like Shakespeare and Dickens, Austen and the Brontës, Smith and Ishiguro. Pack your bags and favorite writing notebook for a trip of a lifetime. Space is limited.

Click to continue.

Catch Up On the "Writer's Digest Presents" Podcast!

RomantasyVirtual Conferencevirtual writing conferenceWriter's Digest PresentsWriting Conferencewriting retreats
The Editors of Writer's DigestAuthor
Related Stories
Why More Authors Are Choosing Independent Publishing and How to Do It Right, by Gatekeeper Press: Where Authors Are Family
ResourcesWhy More Authors Are Choosing Independent Publishing—And How to Do It RightGatekeeper Press
From Script
ResourcesServing Character Through Action (From Script)Script Magazine
Real Books Recommended by a Real Person
ResourcesReal Books Recommended by a Real PersonThe Editors of Writer's Digest
Jessica Berg in conversation with Michael Woodson about writing fiction based on your life
Writer's Digest PodcastWriting Fiction Based On Your Life: A Chat With Jessica BergThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesHow Can I Deal With Distractions From Writing? (From Script)Script Magazine
Be Your Own Gatekeeper: Indie Publishing Your Short Fiction
ResourcesBe Your Own Gatekeeper: Indie Publishing Your Short FictionThe Editors of Writer's Digest

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;