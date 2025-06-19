Erica Peplin: On Writing Messy, Lovable Characters

Erica Peplin is a writer from Detroit, Michigan, now based in Brooklyn. Her short stories and essays have appeared in Joyland, The Millions, McSweeney’s, The Village Voice, and more. From 2015 to 2016, she worked in the advertising department of The New York Times. Since then, she’s worked as a shipping clerk, a high school custodian, and a restaurant server. Find out more at EricaPeplin.com, and follow her on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

In this interview, Erica discusses how working at The New York Times partially inspired her debut novel, Work Nights, her hope for readers, and more.

Name Erica Peplin

Literary agent: Alison Lewis, Frances Goldin Literary Agency

Book title: Work Nights

Publisher: Gallery Books

Release date: June 17, 2025

Genre/category: Literary fiction

Elevator pitch: A queer, love-starved office worker named Jane falls for a hot, probably straight intern named Madeline and makes a series of poor choices that derail her life in New York City.

What prompted you to write this book?

I was a low-level employee at The New York Times in 2015 and I found myself surrounded by funny and flawed people that I wanted to write about. My personal life was simultaneously imploding (lots of romantic rejection and heartbreak) and although I didn’t start writing Work Nights until after I’d quit my job at the Times, I was still able to use some of my real-life experiences as inspiration for Jane, who struggles to "find herself" while balancing the sterile world of her corporate office with boozy nights in Brooklyn.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

Getting Work Nights from idea to publication took eight years. And yes! The book changed a lot. Initially, I wanted to imitate Jenny Offill’s brilliant Dept. of Speculation and write a slim book comprised of short observations about office life. I quickly realized that my favorite novels are all love stories and that’s when I knew my protagonist had to be obsessed with a girl at her job. And when one love interest didn’t feel like enough, I added a temperamental musician to the mix just to create a love triangle that was extra good and juicy.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I’m still surprised this book is being published at all. It took years of revising to turn Work Nights into the book it is today, and even after my agent pitched it to publishers, there was a long period when we both thought it had been turned down. Hearing back from Gallery after I’d given up all hope for the book still feels like a dream. The other big surprise was seeing the cover. I’d sent visual inspirations to my editor, but I had no idea the cover would be so perfect. It makes me happy every time I see it.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I surprised myself constantly while writing Work Nights. Mostly, I was shocked that Jane’s decisions were so self-destructive. Slacking on the job. Lying to her friends. Ghosting dates from the internet. Jane is a mess, and I love her for it.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope this book makes people laugh. I also hope it provokes different opinions about Jane and her behavior, and which girl she should end up with in the end.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Persevere! I think half of becoming a successful writer is just not quitting. It doesn’t matter if you’re rejected a bunch of times or if you hate your own work sometimes. Just keep doing it and something will happen.