ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Erica Peplin: On Writing Messy, Lovable Characters

In this interview, author Erica Peplin discusses how working at The New York Times partially inspired her debut novel, Work Nights.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Erica Peplin is a writer from Detroit, Michigan, now based in Brooklyn. Her short stories and essays have appeared in Joyland, The MillionsMcSweeney’s, The Village Voice, and more. From 2015 to 2016, she worked in the advertising department of The New York Times. Since then, she’s worked as a shipping clerk, a high school custodian, and a restaurant server. Find out more at EricaPeplin.com, and follow her on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

Erica Peplin | Photo by Carson Baum

In this interview, Erica discusses how working at The New York Times partially inspired her debut novel, Work Nights, her hope for readers, and more.

Name Erica Peplin
Literary agent: Alison Lewis, Frances Goldin Literary Agency
Book title: Work Nights
Publisher: Gallery Books
Release date: June 17, 2025
Genre/category: Literary fiction
Elevator pitch: A queer, love-starved office worker named Jane falls for a hot, probably straight intern named Madeline and makes a series of poor choices that derail her life in New York City.

Bookshop | Amazon
[WD uses affiliate links.]

What prompted you to write this book?

I was a low-level employee at The New York Times in 2015 and I found myself surrounded by funny and flawed people that I wanted to write about. My personal life was simultaneously imploding (lots of romantic rejection and heartbreak) and although I didn’t start writing Work Nights until after I’d quit my job at the Times, I was still able to use some of my real-life experiences as inspiration for Jane, who struggles to "find herself" while balancing the sterile world of her corporate office with boozy nights in Brooklyn.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

Getting Work Nights from idea to publication took eight years. And yes! The book changed a lot. Initially, I wanted to imitate Jenny Offill’s brilliant Dept. of Speculation and write a slim book comprised of short observations about office life. I quickly realized that my favorite novels are all love stories and that’s when I knew my protagonist had to be obsessed with a girl at her job. And when one love interest didn’t feel like enough, I added a temperamental musician to the mix just to create a love triangle that was extra good and juicy.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I’m still surprised this book is being published at all. It took years of revising to turn Work Nights into the book it is today, and even after my agent pitched it to publishers, there was a long period when we both thought it had been turned down. Hearing back from Gallery after I’d given up all hope for the book still feels like a dream. The other big surprise was seeing the cover. I’d sent visual inspirations to my editor, but I had no idea the cover would be so perfect. It makes me happy every time I see it.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I surprised myself constantly while writing Work Nights. Mostly, I was shocked that Jane’s decisions were so self-destructive. Slacking on the job. Lying to her friends. Ghosting dates from the internet. Jane is a mess, and I love her for it.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope this book makes people laugh. I also hope it provokes different opinions about Jane and her behavior, and which girl she should end up with in the end.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Persevere! I think half of becoming a successful writer is just not quitting. It doesn’t matter if you’re rejected a bunch of times or if you hate your own work sometimes. Just keep doing it and something will happen.

With a growing catalog of instructional writing videos available instantly, we have writing instruction on everything from improving your craft to getting published and finding an audience. New videos are added every month!
Author SpotlightAuthor Spotlight SeriesAuthor SpotlightsDebut NovelLiterary FictionWriter's Digest Author Spotlight
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Related Stories
How I Hacked My Way to Writing a Novella
Writing TechniquesHow I Hacked My Way to Writing a NovellaKatherine Quevedo
Serena Burdick: Be Flexible With Your Work
HistoricalSerena Burdick: Be Flexible With Your WorkRobert Lee Brewer
Writing Literary Nonfiction With Robert Fieseler
WD PodcastsWriting Literary Nonfiction With Robert FieselerThe Editors of Writer's Digest
A person's hands hold a smartphone, positioned vertically, recording a video. The phone screen shows a man and a woman in light-colored clothing dancing. In the background, slightly out of focus, is a woman in a striped dress, smiling and appearing to be posing or dancing. Light-colored curtains are visible behind her. The person holding the phone has several bracelets on their wrist and rings on their fingers.
Writing PromptsAn Influential DayMoriah Richard
Laura Lippman: On Developing Good Writing Habits and Routines
Mystery/ThrillerLaura Lippman: On Developing Good Writing Habits and RoutinesRobert Lee Brewer
Writing Mr. Right in Modern Romance, by Alina Khawaja
RomanceWriting Mr. Right—in Modern RomanceAlina Khawaja

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;