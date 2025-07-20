Elevate Your Platform

Whether you're preparing to pitch your book, attract an agent, or grow your readership, your author platform is the foundation that supports it all. But building and maintaining one doesn’t have to be overwhelming.

In this two-week bootcamp, Emmy Award–winning media strategist and bestselling author Paula Rizzo will help you assess your current platform, imagine what’s possible, and develop a plan that fits your life and goals.

Through guided worksheets, video lessons, and one-on-one feedback, you’ll gain clarity on how to show up as the expert you are—using tools like newsletters, social media, video, Substack, speaking, or media coverage—in a way that’s authentic and sustainable.

Listen to the New Episode of the "Writer's Digest Presents" Podcast

New episodes of the "Writer's Digest Presents" podcast stream every third Tuesday of the month. In the newest episode, editor Michael Woodson and editor-in-chief Amy Jones chat with author Chip Pons about meet cutes, miscommunication, and writing queer romance.

Register for the 2025 Science Fiction and Fantasy Virtual Conference

On August 22-24, the annual WDU Science Fiction and Fantasy Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from SEVEN bestselling Sci-Fi and Fantasy authors!

There's Still Time to Join Us in London!