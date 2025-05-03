Breaking Out: Sarah Daniels

We first connected with Sarah Daniels during her debut novel's publication and featured her in our January/February 2023 issue's Breaking In column. Now that her next publication hit shelves, we're reconnecting with her for a quick Q&A.

What was the time frame for writing this latest book?

This book was so different from book one. The Stranded was written over almost ten years (while I was also doing my PhD and having kids!). It was my first book, so I was very much learning as I went along. The Only Way Out was way faster. I wrote most of it during COVID lockdown, I planned a lot of the story before I wrote it, and I focused on it exclusively for about 8 months. It was a very different experience.

Has your perspective on the publication process changed since your debut was published?

Absolutely. I’ve learnt so much over the publication of these books, including how long everything takes and just how much time and energy go into getting a book out in the world. It’s a team effort (and not even a small team). Editors, designers, cover artists, proofreaders (multiple), agents, and that’s before you even get to marketing and publicity, which takes another team. When it came to writing the acknowledgements, I was terrified I’d miss someone!

What was the biggest surprise while getting this book ready for publication?

Without doubt, it was the sense of responsibility I felt. My main focus when I’m writing is to produce something entertaining, after all, people are spending both their hard-earned money and their precious and finite time on it. And with book two, this intensified. I was worried about letting down the readers who had stuck with me.

What do you feel you did really well with this novel?

I’m really pleased with the setting of The Only Way Out. In The Stranded, it was quite easy to get this sense of eerie claustrophobia because the characters are literally trapped aboard a derelict cruise ship. It was a very contained, almost pressure-cooker environment, which naturally built tension. It was a little bit more difficult in book two because (spoilers!) they’re no longer on a ship. I needed to find a way to keep the atmosphere of confinement and unease, even though the world had opened up. So, I drew on the time I spent in Sheffield, where there are these massive factories and metalworks, some of which are derelict, while others have been repurposed for people to live in. It gave me exactly the unsettling atmosphere I was looking to create.

Anything you would have done differently?

Outlining. Always. It’s the bane of my writing life. I could halve the editing time if I could just learn how to outline. I’m working on it, but I’ve also made peace with the fact that I’m a messy writer and that messiness is good for my creativity.

Would you like to share some advice for our readers?

Write what you love without worrying too much about whether it’s fashionable. If you enjoy the story, chances are other people will too.

What’s next for you?

Right now, I’m drawing on my roots as an archaeologist, and I’m working on a novel that has to do with skeletons.

Where can our audience find you online?