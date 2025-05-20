Breaking Out: Neely Tubati Alexander

WD uses affiliate links.

We first connected with Neely Tubati Alexander during her debut novel's publication and featured her in our May/June 2023 Issue's Breaking In column. Now that her next publication is hitting the shelves today, we're reconnecting with her for a quick Q&A.

What was the time frame for writing this latest book?

I’ve kept a book a year pace since my debut Love Buzz came out in 2023, which means a lot of writing in the “in between.” This pace means I’ve had my hand in three books at once in some capacity—final touches on covers and formatting while planning marketing on one, going through developmental edits and/or attempting to sell the next, while drafting yet another! It can be exhausting, but this promise of something new perpetually on the horizon keeps me from getting too wrapped up in the things I can’t control surrounding publishing a book, of which there are many.

Has your perspective on the publication process changed since your debut was published?

Yes! So much. I think when I debuted, I had this “I’m just happy to be here” mentality, and I still very much do. But as I’ve progressed, I’ve learned more about the industry and business. Sticking creatives into a business model like traditional publishing can very much be a square peg, round hole situation at times. I’ve come to rely heavily on author friends to share intel and knowledge. This transparency helps us authors advocate effectively for ourselves. I also appreciate how much of a collaboration it truly is.

What was the biggest surprise while getting this book ready for publication?

How each process can feel unique and new. Granted, this is only my third book so perhaps this outlook will change, but each book has the opportunity to bring something new, whether it be introduction to a new subset of readers, a fun or unexpected blurb, an exciting partnership…the opportunities are truly endless and each new book feels like an exciting fresh start with a world of possibilities.

What do you feel you did really well with this novel?

This being my third book, I feel like I am really coming into my specific style and voice, and I think this book highlights my genre-blending style. Every book I write, I feel like I get better as a writer and am more capable than with the last. Perhaps it’s confidence, perhaps it’s intuition, perhaps it’s skill building … I tend to think it’s a combination of all three.

Anything you would have done differently?

There are always things after a book comes out that I wonder about. Every once in a while, a reader will say, “I thought such and such was going to happen,” and I’ll think, well that would have been a better ending! Authors love to tinker, and I think that process would be never-ending if we allowed it to be. I try to block out the noise and just go where the story takes me. Trust the process, as they say, which really just means to trust yourself.

Would you like to share some advice for our readers?

Comparison is indeed the thief of not only joy, but motivation and creativity. I’ve seen so many debut authors get bogged down by comparing themselves to more seasoned authors or even other debuts, being so focused on what someone else is getting and thus losing much of the joy of that special time. And it’s definitely not just debuts. We all do it. But if your goal is to make a career out of writing, put your head down for the marathon instead of trying to keep up with the mass sprint. My goals used to be centered around accolades. Now, they are built around longevity.

What’s next for you?

I am shifting to women’s fiction! While my next book has some romantic elements, it shifts out of romance and solidly into the women’s fiction space. I am excited to take this new leap and potentially connect with new readers while also (hopefully) keeping my current ones. I hope to see this book on shelves in 2026!

Where can our audience find you online?