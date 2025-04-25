Books to Look Forward to in 2025

One of my favorite perks of this job is that, with the help of platforms like NetGalley and Edelweiss, I get to review ARCs (advanced reader copies) of novels that won’t be released for months.

Unfortunately, we’re not able to feature every book that we read and love in the magazine. But since we’re well into 2025 now, I wanted to share some of the books I’ve read so far this year that I’ve loved, some that will be coming out this year that you should preorder, and I’ll post some links so you know when you can get your hands on them too.

WD uses affiliate links.

Horror

Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix

Published: January 14, 2025

Back of book Description: There’s power in a book…



They call them wayward girls. Loose girls. Girls who grew up too fast. And they’re sent to Wellwood House in St. Augustine, Florida, where unwed mothers are hidden by their families to have their babies in secret, to give them up for adoption, and most important of all, to forget any of it ever happened.



Fifteen-year-old Fern arrives at the home in the sweltering summer of 1970, pregnant, terrified and alone. Under the watchful eye of the stern Miss Wellwood, she meets a dozen other girls in the same predicament. There’s Rose, a hippie who insists she’s going to find a way to keep her baby and escape to a commune. And Zinnia, a budding musician who plans to marry her baby’s father. And Holly, a wisp of a girl, barely fourteen, mute and pregnant by no-one-knows-who.



Everything the girls eat, every moment of their waking day, and everything they’re allowed to talk about is strictly controlled by adults who claim they know what’s best for them. Then Fern meets a librarian who gives her an occult book about witchcraft, and power is in the hands of the girls for the first time in their lives. But power can destroy as easily as it creates, and it’s never given freely. There’s always a price to be paid...and it’s usually paid in blood.

What I loved about it: Grady Hendrix has a way of writing female characters that feels authentic, and that skill really shines here in this novel which is so firmly feminist in its themes—and has almost solely a cast of teenaged female characters. If you’re looking to capture the voice of a teen, this is a book that you’ll want to study—they’re young, but they’re tough, they struggle with rage and shame, they’re confident and naive, and each character on the page is a whole person unto herself.

You’ll also get a peek into how to make a trope (in this instance, with covens) your own while still landing on touchstones familiar to the reader.

The Poorly Made and Other Things: A Story Collection by Sam Rebelein

Published: February 11, 2025

Back of book Description: There’s something wrong in Renfield County.

It’s in the water, the soil, the wood. But worst of all, it’s in the minds of the residents, slowly driving them mad. When Lawrence Renfield massacred his family and drew The Giant in his farmhouse with their blood, no one imagined the repercussions. At the very least, the bloodstained wood should have been set aflame, not chopped down and repurposed as furniture, décor, and heirlooms across the county. But that’s exactly what happened. Now regular people—like you and me—are sitting on… eating with… admiring… the cursed wood and reaping the consequences.

These are their stories.

In “My Name Is Ellie” a young girl uncovers disturbing secrets hiding in the walls of her beloved grandmother’s home. An unassuming box, built with reclaimed wood, connects a grieving widower with his late wife’s lingering spirit in “Hector Brim.” In “Detour” a father, desperate to return home, finds himself trapped in a dizzying maze, haunted by stories of lurking monsters that live off the remains of weary travelers.

Playing with the uncanny to explore themes of loneliness and grief, Sam Rebelein returns upstate to unravel the mysteries of Renfield. But regardless of what started the trouble, there’s one thing of which we can be certain: for those living here, the nightmare is far from over.

What I loved about it: The way that each of the stories are connected but completely independent is somewhat reminiscent of Josh Malerman’s Goblin, but the introduction of a narrator who sees all and knows all, one that’s connected to the shocking and supernatural things happening in Renfield, makes this collection stand on its own.

Nowhere by Allison Gunn

Published: March 25, 2025

Back of book Description: After losing her young son in an accident, Rachel Kennan throws herself into her career as police chief of a small Virginia town to avoid focusing on her grief. Meanwhile, her husband, Finn, a washed-up writer whose alcoholism led to the devastating tragedy that changed everything, struggles to redeem himself before his family completely falls apart. Their two daughters are the only things keeping Rachel and Finn together, but the girls have demons of their own.



At the same time, a disturbing crime rocks their tightknit, religious community, sending Rachel chasing leads in a place that does not take kindly to outsiders. When an ominous force in the forest starts calling to the children, fear spawns hate among the townspeople, placing the Kennan family directly in the line of fire. Left with no choice but to rely on each other, Rachel and Finn must come together to face threats inside and out.



A haunting family saga and a disquieting horror debut, Nowhere draws from Appalachian folklore to caution us that true terror is what we bury in our own hearts.

What I loved about it: You should know by now that I’m a world-building girlie; I need my story to feel in the place it’s set, especially when we’re talking Appalachia, where I was born and raised (though sadly no longer live). But Allison Gunn’s work feels like coming home in the best way, and though she’s working in the box of Appalachian folklore, she’s done the work to make it her own, which serves the story and makes me excited for her next work.

Root Rot by Saskia Nislow

Published: March 25, 2025

Back of book Description: Come meet The Liar, The Secret Keeper, The Crybaby, and the rest.

Nine children travel with their families to their Grandfather’s vacation property, where strange things begin to happen: eyes blink from the bottom up, mushrooms ooze blood, people's faces don’t hang right anymore—except they do, once you look more closely. Transformations warp the children’s sense of time and place, the very land itself seeming to encroach upon them.

As The Liar watches the children succumb one by one to an unknown fate, she must make sense of absent stars in the night sky, vials of amber liquid that taste of milk, a funny little rope tied in knots. She’s faced with a choice: join or resist, only the choice is not so simple.

Set in The Grandfather’s Lake House as he continues to extend his property lines and told in the eerie we of the children, Root Rot explores predatory family dynamics, the boundaries of bodies and home, and how individuals choose to participate in or push back against structures that would harm them.

What I loved about it: Saskia Nislow isn’t afraid of the experimental. While the narration of this story takes a minute for the reader to become accustomed to, once you’re in it, you’re in it. This is a story that gets under your skin and begs to stay.

Romance

No Ordinary Love by Myah Ariel

Published: April 1, 2025

Back of book Description: Ella Simone’s popstar life is what dreams are made of. Her eight year marriage to renowned music producer, Elliot Majors, has helped garner the hits, awards, and adoring fans to prove it. But when Ella tires of Elliot's many infidelities, she decides to fight for her independence despite the ironclad prenup that threatens her career.



To help her case, Ella is under strict orders to stick to The Plan: no headlines, no rumors, no rocking the boat. But this strategy is thrown a curveball after an awards show wardrobe snafu and quick rescue by Miles Westbrook, MLB’s most eligible player, sends the tabloids into a frenzy. Amid tricky divorce proceedings, Ella’s magnetic connection with the charismatic pitcher might just be her downfall.



Now the pressure is on to turn a scandal into an opportunity and give their teams what they want: a picture-perfect performance that will shore up both Ella and Miles' reputations. But as the lines between reality and PR begin to blur, Ella will either stick to the choreographed life she knows so well, or surrender to a love that could set her free.

What I loved about it: While Myah’s debut novel was stellar, this novel feels like she’s really coming into her own as an author. There is so much to be learned through these two characters about love, healing, and, of course, there’s the swoon-worthy romance! Can’t wait to see more from this author.

Well, Actually by Mazey Eddings

Publishes: August 5, 2025

Back of book Description: Eva Kitt never expected to be the host of Sausage Talk, interviewing B-list celebrities over lukewarm hot dogs, instead of pursuing the journalism career she dreamed of. But when Eva’s impromptu public call out of her college ex goes viral, she’s thrust into the spotlight. It doesn’t help said ex is Rylie Cooper, a beloved social media personality that has built a platform on deconstructing toxic masculinity and teaching men how to be good partners.

Forced to confront Rylie on a live episode of Sausage Talk, he offers Eva a deal: allow him to take her on a series of dates to make up for his toxic behavior, then debrief them on his channel to show he’s changed. Eva refuses to play nice, but agrees to the scheme to advance her own career and continue defaming Rylie’s good name. When these manufactured dates start to feel real, Eva has to wonder if the boy that broke her heart has become the man that might heal it.

What I loved about it: Second-chance romance can be tricky, but in this day-and-age of podcasters, TikTok influencers, and the scandals that follow them, Mazey Eddings smartly weaves a narrative where no one is a “bad guy,” the reconnection is genuine, and the forced proximity is believable.

Mystery

The Maid's Secret by Nita Prose

Published: April 8, 2025

Back of book Description: Molly Gray’s life is about to change in ways she could never have imagined. As the esteemed Head Maid and Special Events Manager of the Regency Grand Hotel, two good things are just around the corner—a taping of the hit antiquities TV show Hidden Treasures and, even more exciting, her wedding to Juan Manuel.



When Molly brings in some old trinkets to be appraised on the show, one item is revealed to be a rare and coveted artifact worth millions. Molly becomes a rags-to-riches sensation, and a media frenzy swirls as she prepares to sell her priceless treasure. Then, on auction day, the treasure suddenly vanishes. and Molly and her friends find themselves at the center of the boldest art heist in recent memory.



But the key to this mystery lies in the past, in a long-forgotten diary written by Molly’s Gran. For the first time ever, Molly learns about her grandmother’s secrets: how she was born into a wealthy family and fell head-over-heels in love with a young man her parents deemed below her. As fate would have it, Gran’s greatest love was someone Molly knows quite well.



A spirited heist caper and an epic love story, The Maid’s Secret is a spell-binding whodunit that will capture your heart.

What I loved about it: This is the third novel in A Maid series, and when I heard it announced, I wondered how Nita Prose was going to tackle it—a third murder with the same cast of characters? Could I suspend my disbelief enough? But instead of a murder mystery, we get a heist and insight into a brand new voice—Gran. A smart repositioning, Nita Prose proves that Molly has so much more to give readers than solving murders!

Poetry

Love, Loss, and Everything In Between by Nicole Loher

Publishes: June 24, 2025

Back of book Description: In Love, Loss and Everything In Between, author Nicole Loher offers a moving collection of poetry and prose that captures the essence of self-discovery amid life’s most profound transformations.



After experiencing the heartbreak of a two-year divorce while completing a Master’s degree during the pandemic, Loher found herself lost, questioning her identity, her self-worth, and her ability to love again. With deep empathy and raw honesty, this collection guides readers through the intense emotions that arise in times of transition, providing a sanctuary for those on similar healing paths.



Loher’s work, influenced by her personal journey, resonates with anyone who has navigated love and loss in a challenging world. Through evocative language and introspective prose, she explores themes of identity, resilience, and renewal. Each piece reveals glimpses of hope and strength, reminding readers that even in the darkest times, we can find beauty, connection, and the courage to move forward.



With over 50 poems and essays, Love, Loss and Everything In Between serves as both a comforting companion and a powerful reminder of our shared humanity. Readers looking for inspiration, solace, and empowerment will turn to this collection time and again as they journey toward self-acceptance, healing, and—ultimately—renewed love.

What I loved about it: This mixture of essay and poetry shows that you don’t have to stick to one form to have a cohesive, impactful narrative. For writers who are interested in crossing genre lines and erasing the boundaries between traditional forms, Nicole Loher paves the way for new kinds of experimentation and connection with the reader.