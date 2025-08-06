ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Behind-the-Scenes Look at a Day in the Life of a Successful Writer

Bestselling author Kristy Cambron reveals a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of a successful writer along with hints for others.

Kristy Cambron
Kristy Cambron

“Hi, Kristy. Our middle schooler says he wants to become a writer. We hear it’s very difficult to make a living at it. What would you say to help us steer him towards another career?”

I still wonder what the attendees of that Zoom event must have thought when my eyes went wide, I tipped my brow in surprise, and I paused to collect my thoughts before giving this parent the exact opposite answer they were looking for.

(How I Found Success With the Writing and Publishing Process.)

I’m sorry, but I can’t do that... I’m a dream-chaser; every artist is in some way. I would be doing your middle schooler a disservice if I told him to be anything less than what he is. But what I can do is offer encouragement and steer him towards resources that can help make his writing goals achievable.”

Why did I answer this way?

Because I remembered the highs and lows of every step on the road to publication. I remembered my family’s support as I walked away from a 15-year corporate career—with no guarantees—and worked every day to chase down my dream of becoming a writer. And now, more than a decade and 17 publications down that road, I’m grateful I still have people around me who serve as dream-defenders so I can do the work I love.

If I could peel back the curtain, this is what I’d show that middle school dreamer how I spend my days (and making a wage) as a writer:

----

5:00am—Alarm. [Ugh] Alas, no snoozing. Let’s do this!

5:15am—The non-negotiables. Early in my career, I would sit for 12-hour days and soldier through a novel-writing deadline. I have a different view in 2025. If I want to be at my best and keep doing this job, then every day has to begin with a non-negotiable focus on my health. Whether it’s yoga, strength training, running/walking at the park once the sun comes up (safety first), or hitting local hiking trails, I start the day with one of these activities—sometimes plus an audio book or industry podcast. (Hint: I start each day with what brings peace and clarity, and a much-needed battery charge to set intentions for my day.)

7:00am—Breakfast, baby! Along with the health focus, this typically involves a high-protein breakfast or recovery smoothie and listening to a favorite podcast while I load the dishwasher, do laundry, and straighten up from the carnage teenagers may have left in the living room the night before. (Hint: I’ll do whatever is needed to partner with my family on household chores and keep moving while I tidy up my home workspace.)

7:30am—Writer basics. This is the stuff we all have to contend with... Reviewing my schedule, planning the day, checking email, connecting with my agent or publishing team etc. (Hint: It helps to have copious amounts of coffee with a splash of unsweet coconut milk.) 

8:00am—Writers gotta write. I make sure to plan time in my day that feels like going to a physical office, so I put on clean clothes and “get out” to greet the world. If it’s a writing day, I may get lost in a coffee shop corner and pound a couple of thousand words on the keyboard, work on a freelance editing or coaching project, or I could write articles for an upcoming book release. (Hint: Multiple income streams are the key to the freelance life!)

11:00am—Social media marketing. In autumn of 2016, our family went on a research trip to Ireland. I couldn’t pay the roaming fees overseas, so I only used my phone for the clock and camera. I realized then how much time I’d been burning through by scrolling on social media, so I deleted social media from my phone and it’s not been invited back. Now I design graphics, post about what’s happening in my author world, and connect with readers through scheduled time on my PC. (Hint: If social media goes over time, it will just have to wait until the next business day. 😉)

12:00pm—Community. Oh, does this matter to writers! Much of what we do is solitary, so I might grab a quick salad with a friend. I’ll probably text or talk with author friends. Or I could snag a quick lunch and chat with family when they’re around. (Hint: Connect with your people even when writing on your own; they’ll brighten your days!)

1:00pm—Walking meetings. If I don’t have to be in front of my computer for a meeting, I’ll probably lace up my running shoes and get outside. This could be coaching a client, a call with my agent, connecting with an author friend or listening to an audio book, etc. (Hint: Take advantage of your flexible schedule and keep moving while working throughout the day.)

Click to continue.

2:00pm—Editing sprint. If I’m on deadline, I’ll probably take the afternoon hours to get back to my WIP. I’ll edit what I wrote in the morning, do research, check in on social media, etc. Whatever I need to keep a sharp focus going until the end of the day. (Hint: Healthy snacks help!)

5:00pm—Author to soccer mom. You never know, but by evening I could be sending an email from sports bleachers, attending a virtual book club or in-person signing at a bookshop, or I could have a quiet family evening at home. (Hint: Evenings are almost always “go-with-the-flow” flexible.)

7:00pm—Shut it down. Early in my corporate career, I wasn’t as knowledgeable about boundaries (or wise, I hope?) as I am in this season of my life. Now, whether I’ve been a leader or literary agent or parent, I try to model an intentional work/life balance. It could be cooking with family and gathering in the kitchen to talk about our days, or enjoying a dinner out, but the hours between 7:00pm – 7:00am are non-working and reserved for me/family. (Hint: Set a daily reminder on your phone so you’re “off the clock.”)

8:30pm—Book + Zzzzzz. I’ll settle in with a cup of tea and read, have extra family time, review the next day’s schedule, or catch-up on an episode of my current Netflix show before I crash for the night. (Hint: While readers may long to stay up late... runners and writers know we have to get gooooood sleep if we want to be top of our game the next day! 😉)

Happy writing, dream-chasing author friends!

KC   

Check out Kristy Cambron's The French Kitchen here:

Bookshop | Amazon

(WD uses affiliate links)

authorssuccesssuccess storieswriter life
Kristy Cambron
Kristy CambronAuthor
Kristy Cambron is a bestselling author who lives life as a would-be foodie, art history enthusiast, and an avid outdoorsy writer always on the hunt for an intriguing story from the past. The French Kitchen is her eleventh novel. You can find her chatting up books on Instagram @kristycambron and Threads @kristycambron, and connect on her website at: kristycambron.com.

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;