Behind-the-Scenes Look at a Day in the Life of a Successful Writer

“Hi, Kristy. Our middle schooler says he wants to become a writer. We hear it’s very difficult to make a living at it. What would you say to help us steer him towards another career?”

I still wonder what the attendees of that Zoom event must have thought when my eyes went wide, I tipped my brow in surprise, and I paused to collect my thoughts before giving this parent the exact opposite answer they were looking for.

“I’m sorry, but I can’t do that... I’m a dream-chaser; every artist is in some way. I would be doing your middle schooler a disservice if I told him to be anything less than what he is. But what I can do is offer encouragement and steer him towards resources that can help make his writing goals achievable.”

Why did I answer this way?

Because I remembered the highs and lows of every step on the road to publication. I remembered my family’s support as I walked away from a 15-year corporate career—with no guarantees—and worked every day to chase down my dream of becoming a writer. And now, more than a decade and 17 publications down that road, I’m grateful I still have people around me who serve as dream-defenders so I can do the work I love.

If I could peel back the curtain, this is what I’d show that middle school dreamer how I spend my days (and making a wage) as a writer:

----

5:00am—Alarm. [Ugh] Alas, no snoozing. Let’s do this!

5:15am—The non-negotiables. Early in my career, I would sit for 12-hour days and soldier through a novel-writing deadline. I have a different view in 2025. If I want to be at my best and keep doing this job, then every day has to begin with a non-negotiable focus on my health. Whether it’s yoga, strength training, running/walking at the park once the sun comes up (safety first), or hitting local hiking trails, I start the day with one of these activities—sometimes plus an audio book or industry podcast. (Hint: I start each day with what brings peace and clarity, and a much-needed battery charge to set intentions for my day.)

7:00am—Breakfast, baby! Along with the health focus, this typically involves a high-protein breakfast or recovery smoothie and listening to a favorite podcast while I load the dishwasher, do laundry, and straighten up from the carnage teenagers may have left in the living room the night before. (Hint: I’ll do whatever is needed to partner with my family on household chores and keep moving while I tidy up my home workspace.)

7:30am—Writer basics. This is the stuff we all have to contend with... Reviewing my schedule, planning the day, checking email, connecting with my agent or publishing team etc. (Hint: It helps to have copious amounts of coffee with a splash of unsweet coconut milk.)

8:00am—Writers gotta write. I make sure to plan time in my day that feels like going to a physical office, so I put on clean clothes and “get out” to greet the world. If it’s a writing day, I may get lost in a coffee shop corner and pound a couple of thousand words on the keyboard, work on a freelance editing or coaching project, or I could write articles for an upcoming book release. (Hint: Multiple income streams are the key to the freelance life!)

11:00am—Social media marketing. In autumn of 2016, our family went on a research trip to Ireland. I couldn’t pay the roaming fees overseas, so I only used my phone for the clock and camera. I realized then how much time I’d been burning through by scrolling on social media, so I deleted social media from my phone and it’s not been invited back. Now I design graphics, post about what’s happening in my author world, and connect with readers through scheduled time on my PC. (Hint: If social media goes over time, it will just have to wait until the next business day. 😉)

12:00pm—Community. Oh, does this matter to writers! Much of what we do is solitary, so I might grab a quick salad with a friend. I’ll probably text or talk with author friends. Or I could snag a quick lunch and chat with family when they’re around. (Hint: Connect with your people even when writing on your own; they’ll brighten your days!)

1:00pm—Walking meetings. If I don’t have to be in front of my computer for a meeting, I’ll probably lace up my running shoes and get outside. This could be coaching a client, a call with my agent, connecting with an author friend or listening to an audio book, etc. (Hint: Take advantage of your flexible schedule and keep moving while working throughout the day.)

2:00pm—Editing sprint. If I’m on deadline, I’ll probably take the afternoon hours to get back to my WIP. I’ll edit what I wrote in the morning, do research, check in on social media, etc. Whatever I need to keep a sharp focus going until the end of the day. (Hint: Healthy snacks help!)

5:00pm—Author to soccer mom. You never know, but by evening I could be sending an email from sports bleachers, attending a virtual book club or in-person signing at a bookshop, or I could have a quiet family evening at home. (Hint: Evenings are almost always “go-with-the-flow” flexible.)

7:00pm—Shut it down. Early in my corporate career, I wasn’t as knowledgeable about boundaries (or wise, I hope?) as I am in this season of my life. Now, whether I’ve been a leader or literary agent or parent, I try to model an intentional work/life balance. It could be cooking with family and gathering in the kitchen to talk about our days, or enjoying a dinner out, but the hours between 7:00pm – 7:00am are non-working and reserved for me/family. (Hint: Set a daily reminder on your phone so you’re “off the clock.”)

8:30pm—Book + Zzzzzz. I’ll settle in with a cup of tea and read, have extra family time, review the next day’s schedule, or catch-up on an episode of my current Netflix show before I crash for the night. (Hint: While readers may long to stay up late... runners and writers know we have to get gooooood sleep if we want to be top of our game the next day! 😉)

Happy writing, dream-chasing author friends!

KC

Check out Kristy Cambron's The French Kitchen here: