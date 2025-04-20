ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Beat the Bots: Thriving and Surviving in the Age of AI

Learn how to bring your creativity, your individuality, and your judgment to your work, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

You have a story to tell, an important story, your story. Getting that story down on paper is hard, though, and with bots taking over the writing market, authors worry they’ll soon become irrelevant. The answer isn’t to surrender to the doom and gloom predictions. On the contrary, it’s time to lean into your humanity, to do what artificial intelligence can’t—be creative. AI is, by definition, derivative, so the trick is to come up with new ideas, new structures, new approaches. In this live webinar, you’ll learn how to harness your innate creativity using science-based creativity-boosting techniques to come up with fresh ideas.

Just as real food is better for us than processed food and actual social interactions are more meaningful than social media, when it comes to writing your story, artificial intelligence can’t replicate your individual human intelligence, imagination, and sensibility. Your uniqueness is what separates you from a chatbot, and explains why you can’t be replaced by an algorithm. You’ll succeed because you’re human, not in spite of it.

In this live webinar, you’ll learn how to bring your creativity, your individuality, and your judgment to your work. And that’s how you’ll out-write a chatbot all day long.

Click to continue.

Listen to the Newest Episode of "Writer's Digest Presents" Now!

In this episode of "Writer's Digest Presents," content editor Michael Woodson chats with media coach and author Paula Rizzo about why it's important for writers to learn to be media-savvy, the different kinds of media that can help them promote their work, and how to have every possible answer ready in their back pocket.

Join Writer's Digest In England!

Tour Dates

September 12-20, 2025

Tour Includes

  • 4-star hotels
  • All breakfasts and dinners, 1 lunch
  • Coach transportation from London to Bath and back to the London
  • Admission to all museums and gardens performance at Globe Theatre
  • Friendly and knowledgeable local tour guide
  • Dedicated writing time in a scenic English manor house with your Writer’s Digest hosts

Itinerary

At A Glance

Click here to learn more and to register today.

Register For the Writer's Digest Annual Conference!

Writer's Digest Annual Conference is excited to meet in person this July in Baltimore! Writer's Digest Annual Conference offers everything you need to advance your writing career creatively and professionally. Gain invaluable tips to improve your craft, explore publishing options and learn how to establish a sustainable career—all while being inspired by successful authors and your fellow attendees. It’s all brought to you by Writer’s Digest, the experts at nurturing and developing writers at every stage of their career for over 100 years.

Click here for more information and where to register.

podcastwriter's digestWriting Courseswriting tutorialsWriting Webinar
The Editors of Writer's DigestAuthor
Related Stories
How To Be More Media-Savvy: A Chat With Paula Rizzo
WD PodcastsHow To Be More Media-Savvy: A Chat With Paula RizzoThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesThe Truth About Screenwriting Contests (From Script)Script Magazine
Anatomy of a Mystery: Crafting Better Crime Fiction
ResourcesAnatomy of a Mystery: Crafting Better Crime FictionThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesA Love Story of Friendship (From Script)Script Magazine
Finding Funds for Writers
ResourcesFinding Funds for WritersThe Editors of Writer's Digest
The Truth About the Polygraph (FightWrite™)
ResourcesThe Truth About the Polygraph (FightWrite™)Carla Hoch

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;