Beat the Bots: Thriving and Surviving in the Age of AI

You have a story to tell, an important story, your story. Getting that story down on paper is hard, though, and with bots taking over the writing market, authors worry they’ll soon become irrelevant. The answer isn’t to surrender to the doom and gloom predictions. On the contrary, it’s time to lean into your humanity, to do what artificial intelligence can’t—be creative. AI is, by definition, derivative, so the trick is to come up with new ideas, new structures, new approaches. In this live webinar, you’ll learn how to harness your innate creativity using science-based creativity-boosting techniques to come up with fresh ideas.

Just as real food is better for us than processed food and actual social interactions are more meaningful than social media, when it comes to writing your story, artificial intelligence can’t replicate your individual human intelligence, imagination, and sensibility. Your uniqueness is what separates you from a chatbot, and explains why you can’t be replaced by an algorithm. You’ll succeed because you’re human, not in spite of it.

In this live webinar, you’ll learn how to bring your creativity, your individuality, and your judgment to your work. And that’s how you’ll out-write a chatbot all day long.

Listen to the Newest Episode of "Writer's Digest Presents"

In this episode of "Writer's Digest Presents," content editor Michael Woodson chats with media coach and author Paula Rizzo about why it's important for writers to learn to be media-savvy, the different kinds of media that can help them promote their work, and how to have every possible answer ready in their back pocket.

