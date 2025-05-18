ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Be Your Own Gatekeeper: Indie Publishing Your Short Fiction

Turn short fiction into a powerful tool for building your author brand and income

The Editors of Writer's Digest

The traditional short fiction market simply can’t accommodate the many excellent short stories that deserve to reach readers. But with an indie mindset, you don’t have to rely on gatekeepers. Instead, you can take control of your publishing journey, connecting directly with readers who will love your stories, turning them into fans, and generating income from your work.

Matty Dalrymple, author of Taking the Short Tack: Creating Income and Connecting with Readers Using Short Fiction, shares how to unlock the potential of short fiction.

Walk away with practical strategies to turn short fiction into a powerful tool for building your author brand and income.

Why You Should Attend Writer’s Digest’s Writing Retreat in England

Writer's Digest is headed to London and Bath for the writing retreat of a lifetime! Join WD managing editor Moriah Richard and Amy Collins of Talcott Notch Literary Agency September 12–20, 2025, for an English getaway to inspire your stories, learn from writers, and finish that manuscript!

Listen as Moriah and Amy C. are joined by WD editor-in-chief Amy Jones to discuss the itinerary, what to expect, what to look forward to, and more!

Register For the 2025 Writer’s Digest Annual Conference

Writer's Digest Annual Conference is excited to meet in person this July in Baltimore!

Writer's Digest Annual Conference offers everything you need to advance your writing career creatively and professionally. Gain invaluable tips to improve your craft, explore publishing options and learn how to establish a sustainable career—all while being inspired by successful authors and your fellow attendees. It’s all brought to you by Writer’s Digest, the experts at nurturing and developing writers at every stage of their career for over 100 years.

