ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops

Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Authors Share Unforgettable Moments From Book Festivals

A wave of joyous children, a famous good Samaritan, and why you shouldn’t be afraid to sit in the front row.

Tracy Skochil
Tracy Skochil

Guest authors see some crazy funny, crazy heartwarming things during their time on panels and exhibiting at book festivals. Read on for a few of the moments that stood out to Srianthi Perera, Deborah Ledford, Ashley Sweeney, Susan Cummins Miller, and Marcia Reynolds—just some of the authors who’ll be on-hand at the inaugural Arizona Author Book Festival.

Well-Timed Peer Pressure

Srianthi Perera

“One day, one of my former newspaper editors dropped by and was standing at my table where a young man was debating whether he should purchase my book. ‘You should buy it. It’s a wonderful read,’ she told him enthusiastically. I couldn’t resist grinning because my former editor had not read my book. (She did read it later and wrote a great review.) Of course, with such a grassroots recommendation, this young man promptly bought a copy.” –Srianthi Perera, author of A Maiden’s Prayer: A Family Story Set in 1970s Sri Lanka (Srianthi Perera), a coming of age literary novel.

Wave of Tiny Book Lovers

Deborah J. Ledford

“Children everywhere! I was trying for a shortcut across the greens at the University of Arizona campus, hoping to cut some steps to my destination, when an avalanche of kids streamed out of nowhere, each with a book in hand, jumping, squealing, excited beyond words. All I could do was stand there, stunned, and revel in their excitement until the wave of tiny book lovers were gathered back into a manageable clutch by their handlers.” –Deborah J. Ledford, author of Havoc (Thomas & Mercer) and other mysteries.

Why Front Row Rocks

Ashley Sweeney

“I love reading festival goer T-shirts: Too Many Books, Too Little Time, or I’m With the Banned. Because of hearing issues, I try to arrive early for front-row seats. It's always quite intimate as authors almost always acknowledge readers in the front row and speak with readers extemporaneously as they're waiting to speak or after. I've had the privilege to speak with several authors over the years in this way, and now, when I speak, I try to do the same.” –Ashley Sweeney, author of The Irish Girl (She Writes Press) and other untold women’s stories.

Kindness of Strangers

Susan Cummins Miller

“When Anne Hillerman picked up her father Tony’s Leaphorn/Chee/Manuelito mystery series, set on the Navajo, Zuni, and Hopi reservations, the Tucson Festival of Books asked me to have a conversation with her. After 40 minutes of discussion, I opened the event to Q & A. A woman got up and told a story: She’d had car trouble out on a Navajo Reservation backroad. I don’t remember the details of how she summoned help, but a man stopped and waited with her. Looking out over the vast desert around them, he told her about the land and its history, pointing out specific sites. When help arrived, he got in his vehicle and left. The woman looked at the back cover of the book she was reading, with its picture of the author. The kind stranger was Tony Hillerman. Needless to say, there wasn’t a dry eye in that lecture hall.” –Susan Cummins Miller, author of My Bonney Lies Under (Artemesia Publishing), a historical mystery.

Stories Transport, and so Do Authors

Selling books and working an event can be an exhausting endeavor for authors – both newbies, and festival veterans. Ledford reminds guest authors of the power they have to create amazing moments for readers:

“As I stood in line to have a book signed by a favorite writer (published authors are fans too!), I started chatting with a young lady holding a few young adult novels. She said her mother had stayed home with her son who had been sick and homebound for almost a year so she could spend the day at [festival], and to find something fun for her son. I asked if I could gift him one of my books, then took an extra copy out of my bag and proceeded to jot a little note of support. Tears were streaming down her face as I handed her what I hope will be a journey for a little while to a place they've never been. To escape. If only for a little while.”

Tips to Maximize Your Attendee Experience

If you’re planning to attend, remember to plan ahead, pack patience, wear comfy shoes, and bring a hat (it’s Arizona!).

Marcia Reynolds, PsyD, author of Coach the Person, Not the Problem (Berrett-Koehler Publishers) and other coaching and leadership works, also suggests “checking out a book or two you normally wouldn’t look into. Read the contents and a page or two before you decide it’s not for you. It might be a fun exercise, if not mind-opening.”

Marcia Reynolds

About the Arizona Author Book Festival

You can meet all of the authors featured in this article at the upcoming Arizona Author Book Festival happening Sunday April 27, 2025. The free community event features 30+ Arizona authors, talks, book signings, shopping, children’s crafts, food trucks, live music, giveaways and more. The first 1,500 kids (17 years or younger) will receive a book. The festival is held at SEEDS for Autism’s Phoenix campus. SEEDS, a nonprofit, provides education, social skills, and vocational training for teens and adults on the spectrum.

authorsbook fairsbook festivalsbooks
Tracy Skochil
Tracy SkochilAuthor
A journalist and marketing strategist by day, at night Tracy Skochil writes speculative fiction about the intersection of technology and humanity. As executive director of Phoenix Oasis Press, Tracy helps bring new low- and no-cost writing programs and resources to life aimed at supporting Arizona authors. Connect with her @tracy.skochil.author.
Related Stories
Writing and Failure, by Joshua Gidding
Writing Habits and PracticesWriting and FailureJoshua Gidding
A close-up photograph of a single blade of green grass growing in sandy soil. The grass blade is thin and stands upright, with a slightly pointed tip. The sand is a light brown color and appears textured, with small grains visible. The background is blurred, creating a shallow depth of field and emphasizing the grass blade. The overall tone is minimalistic and serene.
Writing PromptsOne SproutMoriah Richard
Maggie Smith: Creativity Is Our Birthright As Human Beings
Creative Nonfiction WritingMaggie Smith: Creativity Is Our Birthright As Human BeingsRobert Lee Brewer
A graphic with a split design, featuring a woman on the left and a book cover on the right. On the left, a photo of a woman with dark hair and a polka-dot top is framed by a white border with abstract purple and white designs. The text "BREAKING OUT" is written in bold, stylized letters to her right, and "MYAH ARIEL" is written in smaller letters below. The Writer's Digest logo (WD) is in the bottom left corner. On the right, a book cover for "No Ordinary Love" by Myah Ariel is visible. The cover features a close-up portrait of a man and a woman, with the title "NO ORDINARY LOVE" written in large, stylized letters below them. At the top of the cover, it reads "AUTHOR OF WHEN I THINK OF YOU." The overall color palette is warm and vibrant.
InterviewsBreaking Out: Myah ArielMoriah Richard
Sarah Jio
Write Better FictionSarah Jio: A Story Is Often So Much Better by SimplifyingRobert Lee Brewer
Patrice Caldwell: Self-Love and Romantic Love Go Hand in Hand
Young AdultPatrice Caldwell: Self-Love and Romantic Love Go Hand in HandRobert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest