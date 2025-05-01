Are You a Candidate for a Writing Retreat?

Pulling out of the garage, I glanced down at the pile on the passenger seat. A purse containing my laptop, a folder of research, and a brand-new sleeve of highlighters. I was heading to the airport for a trip that would last several days. The goal…finish the manuscript I’d been slaving over for years.

Guilt bubbled up as I drove, and I tried to shove the feelings down. I’d never felt so frivolous and yet so desperate to get away at the same time. There was no reason I couldn’t finish this book at home, and yet, I hadn’t. Writing retreats had seemed like a luxury for “real writers” until a friend convinced me to think of it more as an investment in the work. I begrudgingly carved out time and booked a trip.

Fast forward to my drive home from the airport days later. The manuscript was completed. The writing retreat had been transformative in ways I hadn’t envisioned. My friend had provided sage advice, and I could finally move on to the next stage of my writing journey.

Questions When Considering Writing Retreats

For so many of us, taking time away from a regular routine can seem overwhelming. As I discovered, it can turn out to be the opposite, fueling your writing with artistic gasoline. Here are a few questions to ask yourself as you consider whether a writing retreat might be for you:

Could you use focused time away from my usual writing spaces? Writers can get so tied to their writing routines that they lose a bit of creative energy. Entering a new space which is designed for nothing but inspiration can be invigorating.

Writing Retreat Options to Consider

Once you’ve decided you might be interested in a retreat, start thinking about the options. Here are a few things to look at while you consider a writing retreat:

A place you’ve always wanted to visit. Perhaps someplace you’d like to explore further at a later date if it appeals to you over the course of a few days. It can be local…within your community or it may require a passport and a plane flight.

This will allow you to be productive without getting completely burned out. The right number of participants. Would you do better on your own at a solitary retreat or with a large group? A bedroom of your own or a shared space? Find something that includes transportation, most/all meals, and lodging. That way, there’s no need for you to plan anything beyond getting yourself there.