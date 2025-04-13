Anatomy of a Mystery: Crafting Better Crime Fiction

What makes for a bestselling suspense? What elements go into a top box office thriller? How do you craft a crowd-pleasing TV crime drama?

In this live webinar you’ll learn foundational principles of crime and mystery writing that will help you ramp up the intrigue, suspense, and thrill of your next project – whether short story, novel, film, or other media! This webinar focuses primarily structure, creating better tension, deeper character development, and building successful and suspenseful evidence trails. Suggested prerequisite viewing: Prisoners & Stranger Things