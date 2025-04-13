ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Anatomy of a Mystery: Crafting Better Crime Fiction

Learn foundational principles of crime and mystery writing, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

What makes for a bestselling suspense? What elements go into a top box office thriller? How do you craft a crowd-pleasing TV crime drama? 

In this live webinar you’ll learn foundational principles of crime and mystery writing that will help you ramp up the intrigue, suspense, and thrill of your next project – whether short story, novel, film, or other media! This webinar focuses primarily structure, creating better tension, deeper character development, and building successful and suspenseful evidence trails. Suggested prerequisite viewing: Prisoners & Stranger Things

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Catch Up On "Writer's Digest Presents" Before the Next Episode!

Join Writer's Digest In England!

Tour Dates

September 12-20, 2025

Tour Includes

  • 4-star hotels
  • All breakfasts and dinners, 1 lunch
  • Coach transportation from London to Bath and back to the London
  • Admission to all museums and gardens performance at Globe Theatre
  • Friendly and knowledgeable local tour guide
  • Dedicated writing time in a scenic English manor house with your Writer’s Digest hosts

Itinerary

At A Glance

Click here to learn more and to register today.

Writer's Digest PresentsWriting Courseswriting resourcesWriting Webinar
The Editors of Writer's DigestAuthor
Related Stories
From Script
ResourcesA Love Story of Friendship (From Script)Script Magazine
Finding Funds for Writers
ResourcesFinding Funds for WritersThe Editors of Writer's Digest
The Truth About the Polygraph (FightWrite™)
ResourcesThe Truth About the Polygraph (FightWrite™)Carla Hoch
From Script
Resources$1,000,000 Dollar Deal! (From Script)Script Magazine
What To Know About the Writer’s Digest Writing Retreat in England
ResourcesWhat To Know About the Writer’s Digest Writing Retreat in EnglandThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesLet’s Be Friends (From Script)Script Magazine

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;