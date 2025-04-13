Anatomy of a Mystery: Crafting Better Crime Fiction
Learn foundational principles of crime and mystery writing, plus more from Writer’s Digest!
What makes for a bestselling suspense? What elements go into a top box office thriller? How do you craft a crowd-pleasing TV crime drama?
In this live webinar you’ll learn foundational principles of crime and mystery writing that will help you ramp up the intrigue, suspense, and thrill of your next project – whether short story, novel, film, or other media! This webinar focuses primarily structure, creating better tension, deeper character development, and building successful and suspenseful evidence trails. Suggested prerequisite viewing: Prisoners & Stranger Things
Join Writer's Digest In England!
Tour Dates
September 12-20, 2025
Tour Includes
- 4-star hotels
- All breakfasts and dinners, 1 lunch
- Coach transportation from London to Bath and back to the London
- Admission to all museums and gardens performance at Globe Theatre
- Friendly and knowledgeable local tour guide
- Dedicated writing time in a scenic English manor house with your Writer’s Digest hosts
Itinerary
At A Glance
- Friday, September 12: Arrive in London and the Hotel RIU Plaza London Victoria. Group Dinner.
- Saturday, September 13: British Library, Blue Circle walking tour in Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia. Group dinner.
- Sunday, September 14: Sherlock Holmes Museum, tour of Regent’s Park plus writing time. Group dinner and evening performance at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.
- Monday, September 15: Westminster Abbey tour (including Poet’s Corner). Trafalgar Square with tour of the National Gallery and National Portrait Gallery. Time to explore Cecil Court (aka Bookseller’s Lane). Group dinner.
- Tuesday, September 16: Travel to Chawton for a tour of the Jane Austen House Museum and Chawton House Library. Picnic lunch in Chawton House Garden. Continue to town of Bath and Bailbrook House Hotel. Group dinner.
- Wednesday, September 17: Tour of Jane Austen Centre. Dedicated writing time at Bailbrook House. Group dinner.
- Thursday, September 18: Dedicated writing time at Bailbrook House. Group dinner.
- Friday, September 19: Free time to explore and/or write in Bath. Travel to London and Hotel RIU Plaza London. Group dinner.
- Saturday, September 20: Travel to airport on your own and departure, or continue your travels on your own.
