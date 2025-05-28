Alison Weir: On the Personal Lives of Historical Figures

Alison Weir is the New York Times-bestselling author of The King’s Pleasure, The Last White Rose, and the novels in the Six Tudor Queens series: Katharine Parr, The Sixth Wife; Katheryn Howard, The Scandalous Queen; Anna of Kleve, The Princess in the Portrait; Jane Seymour, The Haunted Queen; Anne Boleyn, A King’’s Obsession; and Katherine of Aragon, The True Queen. She has also written numerous earlier novels and historical biographies, including her ongoing series, England’s Medieval Queens. Follow her on X (Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

Alison Weir | Photo by Miklos Csepely-Knorr

In this interview, Alison discusses discovering the real man behind her new novel of historical fiction, The Cardinal, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Alison Weir

Literary agent: The Soho Agency, London

Book title: The Cardinal: A Novel of Love and Power

Publisher: Ballantine

Release date: May 27, 2025

Genre/category: Historical fiction

Previous titles: All listed at the author’s website

Elevator pitch: An extraordinary rise to power. A tragic fall from grace. It begins with young Tom Wolsey, the bright and brilliant son of a Suffolk tradesman, sent to study at Oxford at just 11 years old. It ends with a disgraced cardinal, cast from the King’s side and estranged from the woman he loves.

What prompted you to write this book?

The historian Sarah Gristwood suggested it during a launch party dinner, and I saw my agent’s face light up. The subject appealed to me because in historical fiction, the focus is usually on women, and indeed I have spent my career pursuing my interest in retrieving women’s histories. But I felt that Wolsey had had a pretty bad press, so I wanted to find out what he was really like as a man; and I also wanted to discover more about the kind of private life he had as a cardinal.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

Two years. I had to write a pitch for the publishers and did not start work for seven months due to other commitments and, tragically, my husband’s death. It took me seven months to write the book, and it was very therapeutic. Then, of course, the production schedule is a long one.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Just that it seems to get longer and longer! After writing 37 books, I usually know what to expect!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Not really. People have asked me if it was a challenge to write from a man’s point of view, when my usual subjects are women, but I’d written about Henry VIII—a huge challenge—the year before, so I was fairly relaxed about it. The key is to do so much research that you get to know your hero.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope they will get a better understanding of Wolsey. The focus has all been on Cromwell, the new broom, who is see as a “sexy” subject, while Wolsey, who represents the old order that Cromwell helped to overthrow, lacks that charisma. But I think there is much to like about him, a dynamism to respect, and much to make us feel for him, especially in regard to two great tragedies that overwhelmed him.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Never give up!