6 Ways to Write Cozy Poems

Over the years, I’ve learned I’m an emotional poet. I enjoy writing poems that evoke emotions and reading poems that provoke emotions. Some of my favorite poems—both to read and to write—have been cozy poems, which to me isn’t a genre so much as a feeling. For me, that feeling is one of comfort even if there’s a bit of tension in the poem. Here are six ways to write cozy poems.

Think Seasons

One great thing about seasonal poems is that they occur throughout the year. Another is that people tend to have strong emotional connections with each season. For many, spring may be about a reawakening of the natural world, though some may view it through the prism of insects and allergies. Autumn comes with bonfires and magic, summer promises heat and hangouts, and winter can be measured in cups of coffee and hot cocoa.

Get Outside

Whether describing birds or trees, many poets have found that getting outside is the best way to get into writing cozy poems. As with the seasons, most writers and readers have developed strong emotional connections with the outside world. Capture the clip-clop of horse hooves, the distant rumble of a train, or even the kerplunk of a frog into water (for all my haiku fans out there). Even the frantic pace of city life has cozy potential when done well.

Stay Inside

Some people prefer to stay inside, which is just fine as far as cozy is concerned. After all, there are few things cozier than the crackle of a fire or the soft glow of candlelight—and don’t forget the companionship of a cat, dog, or other favored creature (is it possible to pen a cozy poem featuring a snake or tarantula?). The comfort of shelter is a real thing, especially when the storms are raging or snow is blowing outside.

Find the Joy

Cozy poems don’t have to be filled with joy, but bringing the joy can make a poem cozy as heck. If I find myself smiling with delight while reading a poem, the chances are pretty good I consider it a cozy poem—and one I’d like to revisit and share with the people around me. There’s nothing wrong with exploring other emotions, but try mining for the poetic gems of humor, happiness, and hope to see how they shine in the light.

Evoke Nostalgia

Dwelling on the past can be a dangerous emotional rabbit hole of anger and resentment, but it can also be fertile ground for funny anecdotes and enigmatic epiphanies. Remembering a friend from your youth or a special family ritual may recall a poem that writes itself. Even intense childhood fears or struggles may now provide paths to unexplored fields of meaningful poems—both for the readers and the poets who write them.

Fall in Love

Of course, when all else fails, write a love poem, which may be the coziest poem there is. While the heat levels may be dialed back a bit, the emotions can still run strong and deep. And don’t forget not all love poems are romantic; some of the coziest love poems may be for friends, family members, mentors, and other loved ones.