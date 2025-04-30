Announcing the 5th Annual Personal Essay Awards Winners
Congratulations to all the winners of the 5th Annual Writer's Digest Personal Essay Awards! Read an interview with the first-place winner, F.A. Battle, in the May/June 2025 issue of Writer's Digest or here on the blog.
1. "Ground Zero" by F.A. Battle
2. "They Say if You Name the Thing, it Helps" by Allie Dixon
3. "A Stroke, a Recovery, and a Marriage Revised" by Charlotte Troyanowski
4. "How to (not) get into an Ivy League School" by jlee
5. "Letters from Far Away" by Jean Palmer Heck
6. "The Verizon Guy" by J. Shepherd
7. "A Baker's Dozen: Thirteen Perspectives on Anorexia" by Deborah Svec-Carstens
8. "Ode to an Ugly Urn" by Katrina Gallegos
9. "Delivery Notes" by J. Mackenzie
10. "Didu" by M. Talu
11. "The Hunt" by Elinor Horner
12. "Cardinal Virtues" by Robin Clifford Wood
13. "Treasures from the Sea" by Renee Srch
14. "A Clash of Cultures Around the Dinner Table" by Genine Babakian
15. "AFTERTHOUGHT ON AN EPITAPH" by Melanie Verbout
16. "Because the Night belongs to Mothers" by Hope Loraine Cotter
17. "My Name Isn't Michelle" by Nicholle Harrison
18. "Historian of Silences" by Jonathan Odell
19. "In the End" by Mark V Sroufe
20. "Man Enough" by Christian Escalona
21. "Across the Gulf" by Annie Barker
22. "On Fathering (What You Didn't Know)" by John Cheesebrow
23. "My Name is Not Sally" by Celia Ruiz
24. "An Abortion, a hysterectomy, and Black Sweatpants" by Lynne Schmidt
25. "Aging, Angst, & Anxiety" by Stephanie Baker